World Bank upgrades Sub-Saharan Africa 2026 growth forecast to 4.3%

KEY POINTS

The World Bank raised Sub-Saharan Africa’s 2026 economic growth forecast to 4.3 per cent, representing a 0.3 percentage-point increase above its previous April projection.

Growth forecasts were upgraded for nearly three-quarters of countries in the region, including Nigeria, Angola, Ethiopia, and Zambia.

The regional report focuses heavily on harnessing artificial intelligence to drive productivity, though experts stress the urgent need to translate macro gains into employment.

MAIN STORY

Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth is projected to rise from 4.1 per cent in 2025 to 4.3 per cent in 2026, outpacing earlier estimates by 0.3 percentage points, according to the latest edition of the World Bank Group’s biannual Africa Economic Update.

The report indicates that regional economic activity has remained resilient despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, climate shocks, declining foreign development assistance, and persistent domestic fiscal pressures.

The improved outlook stems from stronger macroeconomic stability, heightened domestic demand, and investments tied to global energy transition efforts and digital technologies.

Consequently, growth forecasts have been revised upward for nearly three-quarters of regional economies, including heavyweights like Nigeria, Angola, Ethiopia, and Zambia.

However, the World Bank cautioned that headline figures remain insufficient to drastically reduce extreme poverty or generate enough jobs for the expanding working-age population. Downside risks, such as Middle Eastern conflicts, trade uncertainties, tightening financial conditions, and climate-related disruptions like El Niño continue to threaten broader recovery.

Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for the Africa Region, noted that these gains reflect years of crucial structural reforms and improved economic management. “The next challenge is turning growth into more jobs and better opportunities,” Dabalen stated, emphasizing that unlocking productivity gains requires laying the groundwork for an AI-ready economy.

The report’s special focus highlights artificial intelligence as a major catalyst for raising productivity and improving public services. While most African nations are at early adoption stages concentrated mainly in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, greatest opportunities lie in affordable, low-bandwidth, and locally adapted applications for sectors like agriculture, education, healthcare, and logistics.

Realizing this potential, however, depends on targeted investments in reliable electricity, affordable internet connectivity, digital skills, computing infrastructure, and robust regional cooperation through frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

THE ISSUES

Bridging the gap between macro-level economic expansion and micro-level employment creation to absorb the continent’s rapidly growing labor force. Managing structural vulnerabilities, including rising debt-service costs, median inflation increases, and susceptibility to regional climate shocks.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These gains reflect years of reforms and improved economic management. The next challenge is turning growth into more jobs and better opportunities.” – Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa

WHAT’S NEXT

Regional governments are expected to prioritize domestic resource mobilization, deepen local capital markets, and fast-track digital and energy infrastructure to support long-term economic transformation.

BOTTOM LINE

The World Bank has upgraded Sub-Saharan Africa’s 2026 growth forecast to 4.3 per cent, emphasizing that structural reforms must now be leveraged to expand employment and integrate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.