Siraheem quits music, says balancing career has become difficult

Key Points

Nigerian singer Siraheem has announced his decision to stop releasing new music.

The 23-year-old artiste said he could no longer give music the time and dedication it required.

He said he may explore other ventures while leaving open the possibility of releasing an unreleased album.

Main Story

Nigerian singer Raheem Okoya, popularly known as Siraheem, has announced his exit from the music industry, saying he will no longer release new music.

The 23-year-old artiste announced the decision in a statement posted on his Instagram account, describing it as a “Professional Exit From The Music Industry.”

Siraheem reflected on his years in music, describing the experience as a memorable journey that gave him opportunities to perform and create experiences he would carry with him.

He said, however, that combining music with his other responsibilities had become increasingly challenging.

The singer said he had reached a point where he could no longer devote the level of effort, patience and commitment he believed the profession deserved.

The Issues

Siraheem’s decision comes after several years of pursuing music professionally while also taking on responsibilities outside the industry.

The singer is an Executive Director at Eleganza Industrial City Ltd., a company owned by his father, businessman Razaq Okoya.

What’s Being Said

“I have always believed in giving everything my best and I no longer feel I can give this craft the effort, patience and dedication it truly deserves.” — Siraheem

“So, I owe it to my true fans and to my colleagues in this industry, a professional exit. I have decided to stop putting out new music.” — Siraheem

“Music still remains therapeutic for me. With time, maybe the album finds its way into the world somehow after all.” — Siraheem

What’s Next

Siraheem said he plans to pursue other areas outside music while leaving open the possibility that his unreleased album could eventually reach listeners.

The singer has released songs including “Bad Bitch”, “I Go Pay”, “Credit Alert”, “Kowope” and “TRU$T FUND”.

While he described his decision as a professional exit from the industry, his comments indicate that music could remain part of his creative life.

Bottom Line

Siraheem is stepping away from releasing music after deciding that his other commitments no longer allow him to give his music career the dedication he believes it requires. However, he has not ruled out returning to music in some form, particularly through the possible release of his unreleased album.