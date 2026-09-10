Day 46 live updates, cleaning duties cause a stir – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• Biggie replaced the usual morning workout with an obstacle course.

• Cleaning duties sparked tension between HoH Tram and Sheba.

• Abi and Ricky discussed the attention surrounding their relationship.

• Abi revealed she believed she could be the week’s most influential housemate.

• Biggie pranked Abi with a “Psych!!” envelope.

• Housemates later began rehearsing their circus-themed wager presentation.

Main Story

Big Brother Naija housemates had an eventful Day 46 as Biggie replaced their usual morning workout with an obstacle course, with Ricky sitting out, Afterwards, HoH Tram called the housemates together to discuss cleaning and wager preparations. His cleaning assignments sparked an argument with Sheba, who questioned why the garden was included despite being clean. Tram defended the arrangement, citing the efforts of housemates who had been cleaning since Monday.

Abi and Ricky later discussed the attention surrounding their relationship, with Ricky saying he was tired of people assuming they were a couple whenever they were together, Abi also revealed that she believed she could be the week’s most influential housemate after Oyin allegedly told her what was inside an envelope.

Later, Biggie pranked Abi by making her perform frog jumps after she selected an envelope labelled “Psych!!, The housemates eventually headed to the Arena for their wager rehearsal, where Tram guided them through their circus-themed performance and pointed out areas that needed improvement.

The Issues

The main tension centred on cleaning responsibilities and Tram’s approach to assigning duties, Sheba questioned the cleaning arrangements, while Tram defended his decisions and insisted that housemates follow the assignments given to them, Meanwhile, Abi and Ricky’s growing closeness continued to attract attention from other housemates.

What’s Being Said

Sheba said she only wanted the housemates to focus on areas that were genuinely dirty so they could move on to their wager preparations, Tram maintained that his assignments were based on the work done since Monday and defended the housemates who had consistently handled the cleaning, Ricky said he was tired of people assuming he and Abi were a couple whenever they were seen together.

What’s Next

The housemates will continue rehearsing for their circus-themed wager presentation while also dealing with their cleaning responsibilities, Attention will also remain on Abi’s claim about being the week’s most influential housemate and the developing relationship dynamics in the house.

Bottom Line

Day 46 brought cleaning disputes, relationship discussions and another Biggie prank before the housemates settled into preparations for their wager presentation.