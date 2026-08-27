Lagos APC: Tinubu won’t restore petrol subsidy

Key Points

Lagos APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi says Tinubu will not reverse petrol subsidy removal.

He says higher federal allocations have enabled councils to fund development and empowerment projects.

APC chieftains defend the administration’s infrastructure spending and urge support for Tinubu’s second term.

Main Story

The Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, says President Bola Tinubu will not restore petrol subsidy, describing the policy as a burden on public finances.

Ojelabi said the subsidy had largely benefited wealthy Nigerians rather than those most in need, while its removal had increased funds available to state and local governments for development.

He spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of projects and empowerment initiatives marking the first anniversary of the administration of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Chairman, Mr Olalekan Olu-Akindipe.

According to Ojelabi, the additional allocations received by councils following the removal of subsidy had enabled them to invest in infrastructure, education, healthcare and poverty reduction programmes.

He said the projects being implemented by the council demonstrated how the increased resources were being channelled towards residents.

The Issues

Ojelabi’s comments came amid renewed calls from African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the restoration of a targeted fuel subsidy if elected.

Atiku has argued that targeted subsidy could ease economic hardship and improve Nigerians’ purchasing power.

Ojelabi, however, maintained that the removal of the subsidy had created additional resources for governments to address development needs.

He also acknowledged that challenges remained under the Tinubu administration, particularly in the area of security, despite what he described as improvements in economic and infrastructure development.

What’s Being Said

“We are using it to touch the life of our people, improve educational facilities and provide infrastructural development.” — Cornelius Ojelabi, Lagos APC Chairman

“Security-wise, Nigeria isn’t there yet, but Nigerians can see some improvements in economic and infrastructural development.” — Cornelius Ojelabi, Lagos APC Chairman

“Go to Victoria Island to see the Lagos-Calabar Highway; you will be amazed.” — Musiliu Obanikoro, former Minister of State for Defence

What’s Next

Ojelabi urged residents of Ajeromi-Ifelodun to expect more projects from the council, saying Olu-Akindipe had completed only one year in office.

Former Minister of State for Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, also called on Nigerians to give Tinubu another opportunity to continue his programmes.

Obanikoro cited major road projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Highway and Lagos-Sokoto Road, as examples of infrastructure investments he said could transform the country.

At the local level, projects inaugurated during the anniversary included the Maracana Footbridge, Ajasa Motorable Bridge, Mokoya Motorable Bridge and roads on Oluwa and Uweriro streets.

The council also commissioned Oluwa Nursery and Primary School and three solar-powered boreholes.

An empowerment programme distributed equipment including deep freezers, industrial machines, stone-cutting machines, welding machines, shoemaking machines, cake mixers, vulcanising machines, make-up kits and solar generators.

Beneficiaries also received chairs, canopies, rice and cash support for widows and elderly residents.

Bottom Line

The Lagos APC leadership is defending the removal of petrol subsidy and arguing that the resulting increase in government allocations is enabling councils to fund development and welfare programmes. The position comes as opposition figures continue to advocate targeted subsidy as a way of reducing the impact of higher living costs.