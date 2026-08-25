Nigerian Navy inaugurates school projects in Bayelsa community

Key Points

The Nigerian Navy has inaugurated a rehabilitated eight-classroom block and other facilities at Group School 1, Igbainwari Community, Bayelsa.

The intervention includes a library, solar-powered industrial borehole, drainage system, toilets and electrification.

The Navy said the project was part of its civil-military cooperation and commitment to supporting host communities.

Main Story

The Nigerian Navy has inaugurated a rehabilitated eight-classroom block, library, headmaster’s office and solar-powered industrial borehole at Group School 1, Igbainwari Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Other projects inaugurated under the Chief of Naval Staff’s Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme included a drainage system, construction of toilets and electrification of the school.

Inaugurating the projects on Monday, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff, represented by Rear Adm. Suleiman Ibrahim, Flag Officer Commanding the Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, said civil-military cooperation initiatives contributed to national development.

He said the projects aligned with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reflected the Navy’s commitment to supporting local communities beyond its core security responsibilities.

Abbas said improving schools was important to the development of the education sector, particularly in rural communities.

He said the renovation would improve the lives of residents and encourage them to protect facilities in their communities.

Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, the project facilitator and an indigene of the community, described the intervention as part of the Navy’s corporate social responsibility to its host communities.

He said the Chief of Naval Staff Quick Impact Project Scheme was conceived to give back to communities that had supported the Navy over the years and strengthen the relationship between security agencies and the communities they protect.

Zipele said the renovated school would provide a more conducive environment for learning, while the solar-powered borehole would improve access to water.

He added that the drainage system was constructed to address perennial flooding experienced in the school during the rainy season.

The Special Guest of Honour, Rear Adm. Olugbenga Oladipo, commended the Chief of Naval Staff for the intervention and said it would benefit both the students and the wider community.

He urged residents to provide the Navy and other security agencies with information about developments within their areas.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Roseline Odoguw, also commended the project facilitator and the Chief of Naval Staff for the intervention.

The Issues

The intervention addresses some of the infrastructure challenges affecting the rural school, including inadequate learning facilities, access to water, drainage and electricity.

The provision of a solar-powered borehole and drainage system is also intended to improve the school environment by providing water and reducing the impact of perennial flooding.

The project forms part of the Navy’s wider civil-military cooperation efforts aimed at strengthening its relationship with host communities.

What’s Being Said

“Civil-military cooperation initiatives like the project contributed to national development.”

— Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff

“The idea behind the project, though simple, yet profound, was to give back to the communities that have supported the Nigerian Navy over the years, thereby strengthening the bond between security agents and the people they protect.”

— Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, Project Facilitator

“The installation of solar powered borehole and the construction of a drainage system in the school were executed to provide access to good pipe borne water as well as the combat of perennial flooding experienced in the school during raining season.”

— Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, Project Facilitator

What’s Next

The Nigerian Navy is expected to continue using its Special Intervention Quick Impact Project Scheme to support host communities through infrastructure and other civil-military cooperation initiatives.

The Igbainwari community is also expected to support the protection and maintenance of the newly rehabilitated school facilities.

Bottom Line

The Nigerian Navy’s intervention has provided Group School 1 in Igbainwari with upgraded classrooms, water, drainage, sanitation and electricity facilities, while reinforcing the Navy’s civil-military cooperation efforts in its host communities.