Heirs Insurance hosts over 1,000 retirees at Lagos meet-up

Key Points

Heirs Insurance Group hosted more than 1,000 retirees at its inaugural meet-up in Lagos.

The event featured health screenings, financial guidance, expert sessions and recreational activities.

The company also launched a rewards programme for its annuitants.

Main Story

Heirs Insurance Group has hosted more than 1,000 retirees at its inaugural Heirs Insurance Retirees Meet-up in Lagos.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the event was organised to provide retirees with opportunities to learn, network and participate in wellness and recreational activities.

The programme featured expert-led discussions, complimentary health screenings, financial guidance and interactive sessions focused on issues affecting life after active employment.

According to the company, the activities were designed to help participants manage their finances, maintain healthy lifestyles and navigate retirement more effectively.

The event also provided an opportunity for retirees to share experiences and build social connections within a supportive community.

As part of the initiative, Heirs Insurance Group launched the Heirs Insurance Rewards Programme for its annuitants, offering discounts from selected health and lifestyle partners.

The Issues

The initiative focuses on the financial wellbeing, healthcare and social needs of retirees, extending the company’s engagement with annuitants beyond the payment of monthly annuities.

Heirs Insurance Group said its Retirees Club would provide retirees and pre-retirees with access to retirement information, events, product and service updates, partner discounts and customer milestone benefits.

The company said the programme forms part of its broader efforts to promote financial inclusion and improve access to insurance and related services.

What’s Being Said

“Retirees spent decades contributing to nation building but were often overlooked in discussions on financial wellbeing and healthcare.” — Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group

“Through the Heirs Insurance Retirees Meet-up and our growing Retirees Club, we are intentionally creating a platform that brings retirees together, celebrates them and gives them access to the information, support and community they need to thrive in retirement.” — Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group

What’s Next

Heirs Insurance Group said the Retirees Club would continue to provide practical retirement information, exclusive events, product and service updates and access to partner benefits.

The company is also expected to expand the rewards programme and other services available to its annuitants and pre-retirees.

Bottom Line

Heirs Insurance Group is expanding its engagement with retirees beyond annuity payments through a programme combining financial guidance, healthcare support, social activities and lifestyle benefits.