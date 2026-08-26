APM urges Lagos to expedite pension enhancement, payment of arrears

Key Points

APM called on Lagos Government to address pensioners’ outstanding entitlements.

The party said pensioners had set Aug. 31 as a deadline for action.

It urged the government, pensioners and Lagos Assembly to pursue a resolution through dialogue.

Main Story

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Lagos State Chapter, has urged the state government to accelerate the implementation of pension enhancement and settle verified outstanding entitlements owed to pensioners.

Ayodele Kazeem, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Kazeem said the appeal followed a fresh seven-day ultimatum issued by pensioners under the Nigeria Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme (NUPCPS), Lagos State Council.

According to him, the pensioners have set Aug. 31 as the deadline for the government to respond to their demands concerning pension enhancement and other outstanding benefits.

He said the pensioners had staged a warning protest at Iyana Ipaja on Monday and appealed to the government to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

Kazeem said the pension enhancement proposal was submitted in January 2026, while the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) later indicated that an actuary had been approved to facilitate the process.

He, however, said implementation had yet to begin months after the proposal and reported approval.

The Issues

The APM said the outstanding pension issues affect retirees who spent their working years in the service of Lagos State.

The party is seeking clarification from the state government on the status of the pension enhancement proposal and the reported approval for the actuarial process.

It also called for payment of verified pension enhancement arrears, wage awards and other legitimate entitlements owed to pensioners.

The party further urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to use its oversight powers to examine the pensioners’ concerns and support efforts to resolve the matter.

What’s Being Said

“Months after the submission and the reported approval for the actuarial process, the implementation of the pension enhancement is yet to commence.” — Ayodele Kazeem, APM Lagos State Publicity Secretary

“These are men and women who spent decades of their productive lives serving Lagos State and are entitled to the benefits arising from their years of service.” — Ayodele Kazeem, APM Lagos State Publicity Secretary

“The APM is asking the Lagos State Government to provide clarity on the status of the proposal submitted in January 2026 and the reported approval for the actuarial process.” — Ayodele Kazeem, APM Lagos State Publicity Secretary

What’s Next

The Aug. 31 deadline set by the pensioners will determine the next stage of their engagement with the Lagos State Government.

The APM urged the government and pensioners’ representatives to continue dialogue and work towards resolving the outstanding issues.

Bottom Line

The APM has joined calls for Lagos State to address pension enhancement and other verified outstanding obligations, as pensioners push for action before their Aug. 31 deadline.