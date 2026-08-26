Enugu trains smart green school teachers on Nigerian Learning Passport

Key Points

Enugu Government and CELI organised a three-day training for smart green school teachers.

The programme focuses on using the Nigerian Learning Passport to strengthen digital learning.

UNICEF, Federal Ministry of Education and Microsoft GPE are supporting the initiative.

Main Story

The Enugu State Government, in partnership with the Centre for Experiential Learning and Innovation (CELI), has commenced a three-day capacity-building programme for teachers in the state’s smart green schools.

The training, which began on Monday and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, focuses on the use of the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP), an online learning platform.

The programme is supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and is designed to equip CELI mentors and experiential learning innovators with the skills required to scale the use of NLP across Enugu’s smart green schools.

The training is facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Education and Microsoft GPE.

Harold Kpolime, UNICEF Coordinator for the Nigerian Learning Passport, said the programme was designed to train trainers who would subsequently pass the knowledge to teachers across the schools.

He said the platform offered courses covering digital literacy, digital learning and the use of artificial intelligence.

Kpolime said the training was particularly important as teachers were expected to acquire the digital skills required for modern education.

The Issues

The training is part of efforts to strengthen teachers’ digital capacity and integrate technology into learning in Enugu’s smart green schools.

UNICEF said investment in physical school infrastructure needed to be complemented by investment in the people responsible for delivering education.

The programme is therefore expected to help teachers develop the skills needed to use digital learning tools and introduce emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence into education.

What’s Being Said

“This is 21st century and we expect that at the end of the training all our teachers should be digitally literate.” — Harold Kpolime, UNICEF Coordinator for Nigerian Learning Passport

“What we are doing here is to support the state government through SUBEB to integrate NLP into its learning in the smart green schools.” — Believe Ekeh, Education Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office

“We have been supporting the state government’s initiatives in education; this is not the first time.” — Believe Ekeh, Education Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office

“If you don’t build the capacity of the personnel then the physical structures are just in vain, hence UNICEF support to build the capacity of teachers.” — Believe Ekeh, Education Specialist, UNICEF Enugu Field Office

“This is the way to go; I thank our able governor and all the collaborators.” — Levi Ojinweke, trainee

What’s Next

The three-day training is expected to conclude on Wednesday, with participants expected to apply the skills gained in their respective schools.

CELI mentors and experiential learning innovators are also expected to cascade the training to other teachers as part of efforts to expand the use of the Nigerian Learning Passport.

Bottom Line

The training seeks to move Enugu’s smart green schools beyond investment in physical infrastructure by strengthening teachers’ ability to use digital learning tools, artificial intelligence and the Nigerian Learning Passport in the classroom.