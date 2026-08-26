Day 27- MIPOW: meet the most influential players of BBNaija season 11

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 26, 2026

Keypoints

Abi is the Week 4 Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW).

She becomes the first female Housemate this season to win both Head of House and MIPOW in the same week.

Chimsom Chuka and Sultex remain the other MIPOW winners.

The MIPOW Prize Pot currently stands at ₦5 million.

Keivo and Sheba are among the strongest contenders based on their recent scores.

Main Story

Abi has emerged as the Week 4 Most Influential Player of the Week in Big Brother Naija Season 11, adding another major achievement to her campaign in the Show Ya Sef House, Her victory follows a strong week in which she first took on the role of Head of House before being voted MIPOW by her fellow Housemates. With a Week 4 score of 248, Abi recorded the highest score of the week.

She also made history by becoming the first female Housemate this season to hold both the Head of House and MIPOW titles in the same week, Abi joins Chimsom Chuka, the Week 2 winner, and Sultex, who claimed the Week 3 title, as the three MIPOW winners so far.

The Issues

The MIPOW competition is becoming an important part of the BBNaija Season 11 prize structure. Each week, Housemates score one another based on energy, effort and entertainment, with the highest-rated Housemate receiving the MIPOW title, The prize pot is funded through deductions from the show’s ₦100 million main cash prize. The money accumulated in the MIPOW pot will eventually be divided equally among all weekly MIPOW winners, With the pot currently at ₦5 million, the financial incentive is becoming increasingly significant.

What’s Being Said

Abi’s Week 4 performance has strengthened her position as one of the House’s influential players. Her 248 points put her ahead of several established contenders, However, the leaderboard shows that influence has shifted from week to week. Sultex recorded the highest score so far, with 302 points in Week 3, while Chimsom Chuka posted 274 points in Week 2, Keivo and Sheba could also enter the conversation. Keivo scored 199 in Week 4, while Sheba recorded 203, suggesting both remain capable of making a strong challenge in subsequent weeks.

What’s Next

The MIPOW race continues with a new winner expected every Sunday. Every Housemate has another opportunity to influence their peers through their performance, participation and entertainment value, The bigger question is whether Abi can maintain her momentum or whether another Housemate will take the crown in Week 5, Meanwhile, the current eviction cycle adds another layer of pressure, with Housemates competing for survival while also trying to establish themselves as influential figures in the House.

Bottom Line

Abi has made a statement in Week 4, but the MIPOW race is wide open. With three different winners in the first three awarded weeks and a growing ₦5 million prize pot, consistency could become just as important as a single standout performance.