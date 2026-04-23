FCCPC seals life camp paradise estate offices over consumer complaints

Key points

FCCPC shuts down Paradise Estate offices over alleged non-compliance with directives.

Action follows multiple consumer complaints on delayed property handovers.

Estate firm disputes claims, says matter is before tribunal.

Main story

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the offices of Life Camp Paradise Estate in the Federal Capital Territory over alleged failure to comply with regulatory directives concerning property transactions.

The enforcement action was carried out on Thursday by officials of the Commission, led by the Deputy Director of Surveillance and Investigations, Marvin Nadah.

Nadah said the Commission acted after the estate company, Paradise Estate Limited, failed to honour notices issued since February directing it to hand over properties paid for by subscribers over the past three years.

According to him, the action was taken in line with provisions of the FCCPC Act 2018, following persistent non-compliance.

“We are convinced that the action the Commission is taking is lawful,” Nadah stated, adding that the Commission had received multiple consumer complaints against the company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that staff members were evacuated from the premises before the offices were sealed.

The issues

The dispute highlights ongoing concerns in Nigeria’s real estate sector, particularly around delayed property delivery, contractual disagreements, and weak compliance with consumer protection regulations. Such issues continue to undermine investor confidence and expose buyers to financial risks.

What’s being said

Nadah urged prospective property buyers to exercise due diligence and verify developers’ claims before committing funds.

In response, the Head of Legal at Paradise Estate Limited, Aloysius Ezenwa, said the company had complied with FCCPC summons relating to a petition filed by a subscriber.

Ezenwa maintained that the disputed transaction was governed by a valid contract of sale and argued that the Commission’s directive was inconsistent with the agreed contractual terms.

He further disclosed that the company had filed an appeal at the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal to challenge the Commission’s position.

What’s next

The case is expected to proceed at the tribunal, where both parties will present their arguments. The outcome could set a precedent for regulatory enforcement and contractual obligations in Nigeria’s real estate sector.

Bottom line

The FCCPC’s action underscores growing regulatory scrutiny in Nigeria’s property market, but the final resolution will hinge on legal interpretation of consumer rights versus contractual agreements.