NAHCON completes 2026 Hajj airlift operations ahead of Saudi deadline

Key point

NAHCON concluded the 2026 Hajj outbound airlift after operating 98 flights within 18 days.

About 39,000 Nigerian pilgrims were transported to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage exercise.

Return flight operations are scheduled to begin on June 3, while preparations for the 2027 Hajj will commence immediately after the current exercise.

Main story

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has successfully concluded the 2026 Hajj outbound airlift operation, transporting thousands of Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of the official deadline for inbound Hajj flights.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Makkah, noting that the final outbound flight departed at exactly 10:44 a.m. with Max Air conveying the last batch of pilgrims from Zamfara State.

According to the commission, the airlift exercise commenced on May 3 and ended after 18 days of intensive operations, during which a total of 98 flights were conducted, averaging five flights daily.

The commission stated that Nigeria was allocated a total quota of 50,000 pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise. The figure, it explained, included 9,750 slots designated for licensed tour operators, operational support personnel and statutory officials.

NAHCON said that approximately 39,000 pilgrims from the government quota were successfully transported to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, excluding officials and government representatives.

The commission, however, noted that some intending pilgrims were unable to travel due to unavoidable circumstances, including illness and death after visa issuance.

It expressed gratitude for what it described as the peaceful, orderly and successful coordination among stakeholders involved in the operation.

The issues

The successful completion of the outbound airlift highlights the critical logistics and coordination required in managing one of Nigeria’s largest annual religious exercises.

The operation also underscores the challenges often associated with Hajj administration, including tight international deadlines, visa processing, health concerns among intending pilgrims and the need for effective collaboration among airlines, state pilgrims’ welfare boards and security agencies.

NAHCON’s ability to complete the exercise ahead of schedule may also serve as a benchmark for future Hajj operations amid increasing demand for improved service delivery and welfare management for Nigerian pilgrims.

What’s being said

Chairman of NAHCON, Amb. Ismail Yusuf, commended the resilience and commitment demonstrated by members of the commission, state pilgrims’ welfare boards, licensed tour operators, air carriers, security agencies and operational committees.

The commission also appreciated the support of President Bola Tinubu and the supervision of Vice-President Kashim Shettima in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Nigerian pilgrims despite prevailing global socio-political challenges.

NAHCON urged pilgrims to remain disciplined, patient and law-abiding throughout the Hajj rites, stressing the importance of complying with Saudi Arabian regulations to avoid sanctions or unnecessary difficulties.

The commission further reassured pilgrims that arrangements for Masha’ir operations had been concluded and would continue to be monitored to ensure their comfort and welfare.

What’s next

NAHCON said preparations for return flight operations are already in the final stages, with the first batch of returning pilgrims expected to depart Saudi Arabia on June 3.

The commission added that detailed schedules for return flights would be communicated in due course.

It also disclosed that planning for the 2027 Hajj exercise would commence immediately after the conclusion of the current pilgrimage season as part of efforts to consolidate on successes recorded and improve future operations.

Bottom line

By concluding the outbound airlift ahead of schedule, NAHCON has recorded a major operational milestone in the 2026 Hajj exercise, reinforcing confidence in Nigeria’s Hajj management system while shifting focus to the safe conduct of the pilgrimage rites and the successful return of pilgrims back home.