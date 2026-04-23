World Cup 2026 betting preview: Spain favourites as France claim #1 ranking spot

It’s now just two months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway, and this tournament promises to be a special one. For the first time ever, the tournament will now be played between 48 teams, up from the usual 32. While there’s no space for the Super Eagles this year, it still promises to be an exciting tournament.

Now that the entire tournament slate is decided following the final World Cup qualifiers, the plan for betting on the tournament can begin. Several teams are in the mix to take home the trophy, with Spain leading the way. Here’s a full guide and analysis of the top teams heading into the tournament, and who you should bet on to take home the biggest trophy in sport

2026 World Cup Preview: Decimal Odds and Form Guide for the Global Giants

Spain (5.50)

Spain are almost universal favourites among bookmakers. They have serious talent at virtually every area of the pitch, including Pedri, Rodri, and of course, Lamine Yamal, one of the best and most exciting players on the planet.

Coming off the back of a win at the European Championships in 2024, Spain are hoping to build themselves a dynasty by holding two major trophies at once. They’re highly likely to at least make a deep tournament run, especially considering their easy group. Using this 1xbet promo code can help bettors started if they back Spain to take home the trophy this summer

France (6.50)

France are always in the conversation as one of the World Cup favourites when tournament season rolls around. With Didier Deschamps still in charge and Kylian Mbappe still among the best in the world, they can’t be counted out. They also hold the #1 spot in the FIFA World Rankings, marking them out as the best team in international football, at least by their record.

France’s real strength comes in its attacking firepower. Alongside Mbappe, their attackers include Dembele, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Hugo Ekitike and Rayan Cherki. Although they are in a comparatively tough group, no team will want to face off against them in the later rounds.

England (7.00)

England have slipped down the bookmaker’s odds list in recent weeks after two poor performances in friendlies. A loss to Japan at Wembley Stadium had England looking out of ideas.

Having said that, this is still a team packed with talent. Harry Kane is one of the best in the world, and he’ll be supported by Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka and many others. The trick up their sleeve this year is new manager Thomas Tuchel, a tournament specialist who will no doubt bring a new perspective to England as they try to break 60 years of hurt.

Argentina (9.00)

The defending champions of the World Cup, Argentina are in something of a transition period in their squad: Lionel Messi is on his way out, and new stars like Franco Mastantuono are just getting started.

Despite the changing of the guards, this team remains scarily cohesive and balanced. They also boast one of the best midfields in the tournament, with Enzo Fernadez and Alexis Mac Allister capable of controlling games. Given their pedigree, they offer something of a value bet given their price.

Brazil (9.00)

Brazil’s pre-World Cup conversations have swarmed around one man: Neymar. Brazil’s all-time top scorer is hoping for one final attempt at football’s biggest trophy, but may not make Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Brazil have a lot of exciting talent, like Estevao and Endrick, but much of it remains underdeveloped. If Neymar is fit and firing, they are a much more threatening prospect, lending his skill and experience to a young side. Regardless, count on them to make noise in the knockout stages, even if the trophy may be a step too far.