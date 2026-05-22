Tinubu commends NDLEA over major Nigerian-Mexican drug syndicate bust

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has praised the NDLEA for dismantling a multi-million-dollar transborder drug trafficking network.

The operation led to the arrest of foreign nationals, local kingpins and the seizure of illicit substances worth over $360 million.

Tinubu warned that West Africa is becoming a major transit hub for narcotics trafficking and urged Nigerians to support security agencies.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for dismantling a major Nigerian-Mexican drug syndicate and uncovering a multi-million-dollar narcotics trafficking network operating across borders.

The President’s commendation was conveyed in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

The breakthrough followed weeks of coordinated intelligence gathering and joint operations involving NDLEA operatives and international security partners.

Chairman of the NDLEA, retired Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, had on Wednesday announced the successful operation, which resulted in the arrest of several foreign nationals, local drug kingpins and collaborators linked to the criminal network.

The operation also led to the seizure of illicit drugs and precursor chemicals valued at more than 360 million dollars.

Tinubu described the operation as a major milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against organised crime, transborder drug trafficking and criminal networks threatening national and regional security.

According to the President, the successful operation reflected the professionalism, courage and resilience of NDLEA operatives.

“I commend the bravery, resilience and dedication displayed by operatives of the NDLEA throughout this mission. I urge them not to be complacent in confronting the menace of drug trafficking,” he said.

Tinubu warned that West Africa was increasingly becoming a strategic transit route for cocaine, synthetic narcotics and unregulated pharmaceutical products destined for Europe and North America.

“West Africa has become a great concern in the global war against narcotics as drug barons turn our region into a transit hub for moving cocaine, synthetic drugs and unregulated pharmaceuticals,” the President stated.

He further stressed that illicit drugs pose not only a security threat but also a serious social danger to young people across the region, many of whom have become victims of addiction and criminal exploitation.

“Drugs not only pose a critical security threat for our region, but they also pose a grave danger to the future of our youth, some of whom have become victims of the trade,” he added.

The President called on Nigerians to actively support security agencies by remaining vigilant and reporting suspicious activities linked to illegal drug trafficking and organised criminal operations.

“I call on all Nigerians to see the fight against illicit drugs not as NDLEA’s alone. Everyone has a role to play. We must remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities,” he said.

Tinubu maintained that the successful operation sends a strong signal that Nigeria’s security agencies remain committed to enforcing the law and confronting organised crime without compromise.

“This landmark success is a strong message that our security agencies will not tolerate organised crime and criminality anywhere in the country, and that those who threaten public safety will face the law,” he stated.

The issues

The operation highlights growing concerns over West Africa’s emergence as a major transit corridor for international narcotics trafficking networks.

Drug trafficking continues to fuel organised crime, insecurity, corruption and youth addiction across the region, posing significant threats to public health and national stability.

The development also underscores the increasing importance of intelligence sharing and international collaboration in tackling transnational criminal syndicates.

What’s being said

President Tinubu praised the NDLEA for what he described as a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s anti-drug campaign.

The NDLEA says the operation reflects its commitment to dismantling sophisticated criminal networks operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Security experts have also stressed the need for sustained surveillance, stronger border enforcement and public cooperation to combat the evolving drug trade.

What’s next

Further investigations and prosecutions are expected as authorities work to uncover the full structure of the drug syndicate and identify additional collaborators.

Security agencies are also likely to intensify intelligence-led operations and regional cooperation efforts aimed at disrupting transborder trafficking routes.

Bottom line

The successful bust of the Nigerian-Mexican drug syndicate marks a major victory for Nigeria’s anti-narcotics campaign, reinforcing the country’s resolve to combat organised crime, protect public safety and curb the growing influence of international drug trafficking networks in West Africa.