UN agencies intensify Ebola response as outbreak spreads in Eastern DR Congo

Key points

UN agencies have expanded emergency operations to contain the rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo.

MONUSCO, WHO, WFP and UNICEF are providing medical supplies, logistics, surveillance and humanitarian support.

The outbreak has recorded 139 deaths and about 600 suspected cases in the DRC, with Uganda confirming two cases.

Main story

United Nations agencies have intensified emergency response efforts to contain the latest Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), amid growing fears over the spread of the disease to additional provinces and neighbouring Uganda.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric disclosed this during a press briefing in New York on Thursday, saying humanitarian agencies and peacekeeping personnel were supporting the Congolese government in responding to the fast-evolving public health crisis.

According to him, Ituri Province remains the epicentre of the outbreak, with the towns of Rwampara, Mongbwalu and Bunia identified as the most affected areas.

Dujarric noted that the affected communities are densely populated, increasing concerns over rapid transmission.

He stated that the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) had deployed critical logistics support to facilitate the swift delivery of medical supplies and equipment to Bunia, where response efforts are being intensified.

The mission also provided four light passenger vehicles to support emergency response teams in Ituri, while a helicopter has been positioned to assist with transportation to affected areas as needed.

In addition, two ambulances and two armoured vehicles are being moved from Goma to Bunia to support medical evacuations and outreach operations in areas facing security threats.

Dujarric further disclosed that there were increasing concerns over the spread of Ebola into North Kivu Province, where confirmed cases have been recorded in Goma, Butembo and Katwa — urban centres with a previous history of Ebola outbreaks.

“In North Kivu, partners are strengthening surveillance, introducing screening at points of entry and adapting operations, including remote coordination where necessary,” he said.

To improve mobility for health workers engaged in contact tracing and rapid response activities, MONUSCO has also deployed motorcycles from Goma and Beni, while additional units are being prepared for transfer to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The UN spokesperson added that another case had reportedly been confirmed in Bukavu, South Kivu Province, involving an individual who travelled from Tshopo Province bordering Ituri.

He stressed that the outbreak is unfolding amid worsening humanitarian conditions marked by insecurity, population displacement, mobility challenges and restricted access for aid workers and peacekeepers.

Dujarric said agencies including WHO, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF would continue supporting affected populations despite operational difficulties.

WFP is currently facilitating transportation of humanitarian workers, medical equipment and essential supplies into hard-to-reach areas while also providing food and nutrition assistance to patients, survivors, contacts and vulnerable households.

The agency said it requires more than 214 million dollars to sustain broader humanitarian operations in the DRC, including over 10 million dollars specifically for Ebola response activities.

UNICEF also raised concerns about the impact of the outbreak on children, warning that they remain highly vulnerable to disruptions in essential services, stigma, psychosocial distress and loss of caregivers.

The agency disclosed that it had mobilised nearly 50 tonnes of emergency supplies, including disinfectants, soaps, personal protective equipment, water purification tablets and water storage facilities.

An Emergency Rapid Response team has also been deployed to Bunia to strengthen risk communication, community engagement and technical support operations.

According to the UN, more than 2,000 community health workers are currently deployed, although additional personnel and resources remain urgently needed, particularly in remote areas.

The DRC has experienced 17 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was first identified in the country five decades ago.

The current outbreak is linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus, for which no approved vaccines or specific treatments currently exist.

To date, authorities have recorded 139 deaths and approximately 600 suspected cases in the DRC, while Uganda has confirmed two cases.

The World Health Organisation has classified the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, requiring coordinated international response efforts, though it has not been designated a pandemic emergency.

The issues

The outbreak highlights persistent weaknesses in healthcare infrastructure and emergency response systems in conflict-affected regions of the DRC.

Insecurity, displacement and limited humanitarian access continue to complicate containment efforts, raising the risk of cross-border transmission and wider regional spread.

The absence of approved vaccines or medicines for the Bundibugyo strain further increases the urgency of surveillance, early detection and coordinated international intervention.

What’s being said

UN officials say the outbreak requires immediate and sustained global cooperation to prevent escalation.

WHO, UNICEF and WFP have all stressed the need for additional funding, logistics support and healthcare personnel to strengthen response operations.

Humanitarian agencies also warned that children and displaced populations remain among the most vulnerable groups affected by the crisis.

What’s next

UN agencies and the Congolese government are expected to intensify surveillance, contact tracing and community sensitisation campaigns in affected regions.

Additional medical supplies, emergency personnel and logistical resources are also likely to be deployed as authorities attempt to prevent further spread into urban centres and neighbouring countries.

Global health agencies will continue monitoring developments while coordinating regional response strategies.

Bottom line

The renewed Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo underscores the fragile intersection of public health emergencies, insecurity and humanitarian crises, placing urgent pressure on international agencies and regional governments to contain the disease before it escalates further across Central and East Africa.