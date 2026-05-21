Thursday Chronicles: The arithmetic of tears – when the blackboard bleeds

Hello, my fellow Risk-Managers and Prayer-Warriors. Welcome back to our weekly sanctuary. Today, the “ginger” we usually share is completely gone. We are holding a collective vigil for our collective sanity.

If you stepped out of your house today, looked at your children in their school uniforms, and felt a tight knot of anxiety in your chest, pull up a plastic chair. You are in the right room.



Today, we are not talking about road safety, highway checkpoints, or travel logistics. We are pulling back the curtain on a horror that has hit closer to home than we ever thought possible—the calculated, heartbreaking invasion of our sanctuaries of learning.

We are turning our eyes to Oyo State, specifically the Oriire Local Government Area, where the innocence of a peaceful community was violently shattered on Friday, May 15, 2026. This is a comprehensive, raw audit of a dark week, and we need to speak the names of those the system failed to protect.

For decades, the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State was considered a peaceful haven. It was a place where rural farming communities lived quietly, far removed from the mass school abductions that have plagued other regions of the country. But early on Friday morning, between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM, that peace was permanently erased.

Motorcycle-riding terrorists, speaking a fluid mix of Yoruba, Hausa, and Nigerian Pidgin, carried out a synchronized assault across three institutions simultaneously: Community Grammar School (and L.A. Primary School) in Ahoro-Esinele, and Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota. They didn’t just ambush travelers on a dark highway; they walked right onto the school compounds during morning lessons.



They operated with the cold precision of a corporate entity, abducting over 40 people, including innocent nursery pupils, primary schoolchildren, and seven teachers. Among those dragged into the thick forest reserve bordering the Kwara State line was the school principal, Mrs. Rachael Alamu (Folawe). In a flash of absolute cruelty, the invaders even torched the vehicle belonging to one of the school heads, leaving behind a smoking monument of terror.

We often read these stories as statistics, but behind every digit is a human life, a family, and a dream. The raw, bleeding heart of this tragedy rests on what happened next. During the initial raid, an assistant headmaster, Mr. Adesiyan, and a local commercial motorcyclist who bravely tried to resist the attackers, were brutally cut down on the spot.



But the horror deepened on Monday, May 18. A viral video surfaced on social media—a clip that has plunged Oyo State into absolute mourning and forensic panic. The terrorists circulated a video of Michael Oyedokun, a dedicated Mathematics teacher who was abducted from the Community High School. Bound and forced to speak, Michael was executed on camera.

Think about that for a moment. A man who spent his life teaching children how to solve equations, how to find logic in numbers, and how to build a future, was used as a horrific bargaining chip. His execution wasn’t just an attack on a man; it was an execution of the educational system in rural Nigeria. How do we convince a teacher to report to a rural classroom on Monday morning when the price of their dedication might be a shallow grave or a viral execution video?

In the wake of the Oriire attacks, the Oyo State Government, through OYOSUBEB, took a drastic but necessary step: they immediately shut down all primary schools in neighboring communities, including Surulere, Oyo East, and Olorunsogo, to stabilize the area. Six local suspects have been arrested, believed to be the local informants and logistics providers who sold out the schools to the bandits.



This is where the National Character Audit gets deep and painful. The danger isn’t just coming from the forest; it is living among us. The predator is often guided by the person buying bread next to you. And while President Tinubu condemns the act as “barbaric” from Abuja, and Governor Seyi Makinde deploys kinetic and non-kinetic response teams, the vice-principal, Mrs. Alamu, remains in a video plea online, begging the state to save them.

The trend has moved past “Road Insecurity.” It is now a War on the Future. When the school gate is no longer a boundary against evil, education becomes a extreme sport. Parents are now caught in a terrible dilemma: do they keep their children at home to protect their lives, or do they send them to school to save their minds?

Key Take-Home Points from the Oriire Tragedy

The Decentralization of Vulnerability: No region is “too peaceful” anymore. Insecurity is a franchise that expands wherever it finds weak infrastructure and absent local policing.

Informants are the True Fuel: The terrorists don’t know the layout of a remote village in Ogbomoso by accident. They rely on local collaborators. Community policing must start with exposing the enemies within.

The “State Police” Emergency: As noted by the presidency this week, these rural, underserved areas cannot be effectively secured from a centralized command in Abuja. Decentralized, localized security is no longer a political debate; it is a life-saving necessity.

An Attack on Education is Strategic: By targeting schools, these networks aren’t just looking for ransom liquidity; they are paralyzing the psychological development of an entire generation. A closed school is a victory for the dark side.

Lessons to Carry in a Volatile Land

Establish Emergency Protocols in Schools: Every school, no matter how rural, must have a “Vigilance Network.” There must be an alarm system, a designated safe-room or escape route, and a direct line to local hunters and vigilantes.

Stop Spreading Unverified Trauma: If that horrific video of the late Michael Oyedokun lands in your WhatsApp group, do not forward it. Do not help terrorists amplify their psychological warfare. Respect the grief of his family.

Support the Bereaved and Broken: The families of Mr. Adesiyan, Michael Oyedokun, and the remaining hostages need more than government promises. They need communal solidarity.

Never Let the Outrage Go Cold: We have a habit of moving on to the next viral trend or football match within 48 hours. Keep demanding updates on the rescue of Mrs. Rachael Alamu and the children. Our collective silence is a red flag.

As we wrap up this incredibly somber edition of the Chronicles, let us hold our loved ones a little tighter this evening. We pray for the safe, unharmed return of the students, pupils, and teachers still trapped in that forest reserve. May the memory of the fallen educators inspire a radical shift in how this country protects its most valuable asset—its children.

See you next Thursday, hopefully with a chronicle of rescue, a return of innocence to Oriire, and a breeze of true safety blowing across our schools.