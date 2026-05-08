Young Nigerians don’t lack ideas, They lack platforms and MTN just built one

Nigeria has no shortage of brilliant young people. What we have always lacked is structure: real platforms where ideas can move beyond social media hype and become sustainable businesses.

That is why MTN’s The Gathering on 100 matters. For 100 continuous hours at the National Stadium, creators, entrepreneurs, founders, innovators, and culture shapers gathered in one shared space of expression, networking, business, learning, and opportunity. But beyond the lights, music, branding, and youthful energy, there was something deeper happening beneath the surface: investment in possibility.

The event marked the launch of the MTN Live It 100 campaign, but it also became something else entirely: a reminder that Nigerian youths are not lazy, unserious, unemployable or lacking innovation. They are simply underfunded, underexposed, untrained and too often unsupported.

Twenty-three young entrepreneurs from across Nigeria participated in the Pitchathon segment of the event, sharpening their business ideas and pitching for funding. In the end, eight businesses emerged winners, sharing a total of N45 million in grants and business support. N45 million will not magically solve unemployment or fix Nigeria’s collapsing economic realities, but it can completely alter the trajectory of a startup, a founder, or even an entire community.

URI Social, Dulces Jams, Kindly Book, Africa Medical Marketplace, and My Fund each secured N3 million. Rava Send, founded by Emmanuel Isaka, received N5 million as third runner-up. Coconoto LTD, led by Jacob Oluwayannife, secured N10 million as second runner-up. And Hurpham Africa, led by Sesan Kareem, emerged overall winner with N15 million alongside MTN enterprise partnership and co-development access.

Now imagine what happens if even three of those businesses scale successfully over the next five years. Jobs get created. Problems get solved. New markets emerge. More young people get inspired to build instead of merely survive. That is the ripple effect many people underestimate when they talk about entrepreneurship support.

The average Nigerian youth today is fighting battles on too many fronts simultaneously. Inflation is brutal. Opportunities are shrinking. Relocation has become the national dream. Even talented people are exhausted. Yet somehow, despite all this, young Nigerians continue to create businesses, build brands, launch platforms, and imagine futures bigger than their environment.

That resilience deserves backing. And this is where corporate Nigeria must understand its role beyond yearly CSR campaigns and social media optics. If brands truly want to connect with young Nigerians, they must invest in their ideas, not just market to their lifestyles.

A generation does not become empowered because you understand their slang, use influencers, or trend on TikTok. A generation becomes empowered when you reduce barriers between talent and opportunity.

That is why initiatives like this stand out. The Gathering on 100 was not important merely because money changed hands. It was important because access changed hands. Visibility changed hands. Confidence changed hands. Sometimes all a young founder needs is one room, one opportunity, one investor, one partnership, or one person willing to say, “I believe in this.” One chance can rewrite an entire story.

Nigerian youths are still dreaming. Despite everything. Despite the economy. Despite policy failures. Despite frustration. Despite uncertainty. What they need now is consistency. More platforms. More partnerships. More institutions willing to take risks on them. Because if there is one thing Nigeria has never lacked, it is human potential. What we have lacked is belief powerful enough to fund it.

Ward Rounds

Obi, Kwankwaso Join NDC

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso joining the NDC ahead of 2027 is already shaking up conversations across the political space. Whether this move is strategic coalition-building or simply another round of political repositioning remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Nigerians are hungry for a credible opposition capable of challenging the status quo meaningfully.

The problem is that Nigerian politics often feels less ideological and more transactional. Parties change, alliances shift, but the average citizen keeps asking the same question: “What exactly changes for us?” If this coalition wants to be taken seriously, it must move beyond personalities and actually present a convincing national alternative.

Senate Drama: Akpabio vs Oshiomhole

The Senate floor briefly turned into a political boxing ring after the clash between Godswill Akpabio and Adams Oshiomhole over amended Senate rules. Akpabio’s warning about suspension immediately fueled speculation that bigger ambitions for 2027 are already driving tensions behind the scenes.

What is frustrating for many Nigerians is how quickly passion appears when political power is involved, while urgency disappears when discussing insecurity, inflation, education, or healthcare. The energy in those chambers would inspire confidence if citizens felt the same intensity was directed toward governance itself.

Arsenal’s UCL Final & “Celebration Police”

Arsenal reaching the UEFA Champions League final after two decades is a massive moment for the club and its fans. Yet somehow, football’s self-appointed “celebration police” emerged immediately to dictate how much joy supporters are allowed to express before lifting the trophy – hopefully.

The irony is always amusing. Other clubs celebrate qualification moments all the time without debate, but when Arsenal does it, suddenly there is a global symposium on humility. Football is emotional. Fans wait years for moments like this. People should celebrate milestones while they can, because football can humble you very quickly too.

Global Health — The Hantavirus Scare

News of the Hantavirus outbreak aboard the quarantined MV Hondius cruise vessel has understandably triggered anxiety globally, especially after memories of COVID-19. Reports of severe respiratory symptoms and multiple deaths are enough to make the world nervous anytime the WHO begins issuing dedicated updates.

Thankfully, Hantavirus is not new, and experts say it spreads differently from airborne pandemic viruses like COVID-19. Still, global health scares remind us how interconnected the world has become. Vigilance, transparent communication, and early containment matter now more than ever. Nobody wants another global shutdown experience.

Happy Birthday DJ Pope

Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of The Covenant Nation adds another year today, May 8. Pastor Poju is such an unusual man. No drama (says it as it is). Full of wisdom and knows how to connect scriptures into realities (exactly what you should do). He is also a bridge, connecting older generation ministers and the younger/upcoming ones.

Convener of The Platform and WOFBEC (Christian World Cup) and the host DJ (DJ Pope) at the Afro Gospel Concert. Pastor Poju, thank you for being so simple, yet very deep! If only you could sing… but thank God for Pastor Toyin. Happy Birthday, dear highly esteemed Pastor Poju Oyemade, DJ Pope.