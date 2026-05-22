VGADA commends NDLEA over launch of radio station against drug abuse

Key points

VGADA Detox Centre has praised NDLEA for establishing Clean Beat 91.5 FM Abuja.

The initiative is described as a strategic tool for public enlightenment and drug abuse prevention.

VGADA says the station will strengthen advocacy, mental health awareness and behavioural change campaigns.

Main story

The Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (VGADA) Detox Centre has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the establishment of Clean Beat 91.5 FM Abuja, describing it as a major step in strengthening the fight against substance abuse in Nigeria.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Managing Director of VGADA, Dr Hope Omeiza.

Omeiza described the initiative as a strategic platform that will enhance public enlightenment, preventive education and sustained advocacy against drug abuse and illicit trafficking across the country.

He said the establishment of the radio station represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s national drug control efforts, particularly in the areas of awareness creation, stigma reduction and early prevention.

According to him, Clean Beat 91.5 FM would serve as more than a broadcasting outlet, but a transformational tool for promoting behavioural change and positive societal values.

“This radio station represents a strategic intervention designed to deepen public enlightenment, preventive education and social advocacy against drug abuse across the country,” he said.

“Clean Beat 91.5 FM is not just a broadcasting platform but a transformational initiative that will drive positive values and behavioural change in society.”

Omeiza noted that the station would play a key role in promoting healthy lifestyles and expanding public conversations around drug prevention, mental health, youth development, security and social responsibility.

He further highlighted the importance of media in driving behavioural change, describing it as a powerful instrument for societal transformation.

VGADA, he said, remains actively engaged in addiction treatment, rehabilitation services, mental health support and community-based interventions across Nigeria.

Omeiza also acknowledged the NDLEA’s continued efforts in adopting innovative and multi-sectoral strategies to address the growing challenge of substance abuse in the country.

He reaffirmed VGADA’s readiness to deepen collaboration with the NDLEA in building a drug-free, healthier, and more productive society.

The VGADA boss also wished Clean Beat 91.5 FM Abuja successful operations and a wide-reaching impact in advancing national development and public awareness.

The issues

Drug abuse remains a major public health and social challenge in Nigeria, particularly among young people, necessitating stronger preventive education and awareness campaigns.

The use of media platforms as tools for behavioural change highlights the growing need for innovative approaches in addressing substance abuse and related mental health issues.

There is also increasing emphasis on collaboration between government agencies and rehabilitation organisations in tackling addiction and its societal impact.

What’s being said

VGADA described the NDLEA’s radio initiative as a bold and visionary step that will strengthen public education and preventive advocacy against drug abuse.

Dr Hope Omeiza stressed that the station will support national efforts to promote awareness, reduce stigma and encourage healthier behavioural choices.

The NDLEA has also been praised for adopting innovative strategies in addressing substance abuse challenges in Nigeria.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to deepen collaboration with NDLEA to maximise the impact of Clean Beat 91.5 FM in drug prevention campaigns.

The station is also expected to roll out programmes focused on education, mental health awareness and youth engagement in the coming months.

Bottom line

VGADA’s commendation underscores growing support for media-driven interventions in Nigeria’s fight against drug abuse, positioning Clean Beat 91.5 FM as a key platform for awareness, prevention and behavioural change.