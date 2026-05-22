LASCOPA raises concern over sale of adulterated palm oil in Lagos markets

Key points

LASCOPA has warned residents about the growing circulation of adulterated palm oil in Lagos markets.

The agency says contaminated palm oil may contain harmful substances capable of causing serious health complications.

Authorities have sealed a shop on Lagos Island over the sale of adulterated palm oil and warned offenders of sanctions.

Main story

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has raised alarm over the increasing circulation of adulterated palm oil in markets across Lagos State, warning residents to exercise caution when purchasing the product.

The agency said recent complaints from consumers and findings from market surveillance operations revealed that some traders were selling contaminated and artificially enhanced palm oil to unsuspecting buyers.

General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr Afolabi Solebo, Esq., disclosed that some unscrupulous traders were allegedly compromising public health by adulterating palm oil with harmful substances in a bid to maximise profits.

According to him, adulterated palm oil may contain candle wax, chemical substances, artificial dyes and other impurities that pose serious health risks to consumers.

He warned that consumption of contaminated palm oil could result in food poisoning, stomach disorders, liver damage, tissue complications and other long-term health consequences.

Solebo advised consumers to carefully inspect palm oil before purchase by checking for unusual colour, offensive odour, excessive thickness, suspicious sediments or any abnormal appearance that may suggest contamination.

He also urged residents to patronise only trusted and reputable vendors while insisting on safe and quality products.

As part of ongoing enforcement efforts, the agency disclosed that it had sealed a shop allegedly involved in the sale of adulterated palm oil at Idutafa Lane, off Oluwa Street, near Amodu Tijani Oluwa Mosque on Lagos Island.

The General Manager reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to protecting consumers from unsafe and substandard products in the marketplace.

He warned traders and distributors involved in the sale of adulterated products to desist immediately or risk prosecution and sanctions in line with consumer protection laws in the state.

LASCOPA also encouraged members of the public to report suspected cases of food adulteration, deceptive trade practices and consumer rights violations through the agency’s official communication channels for investigation and enforcement action.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to sustained market surveillance, public sensitisation and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure access to safe and quality products across Lagos State.

The issues

The growing circulation of adulterated food products remains a major public health concern in Nigeria, particularly in densely populated urban centres where market regulation can be challenging.

Palm oil, a staple food ingredient widely consumed across households, is vulnerable to adulteration practices aimed at increasing volume, altering colour or improving appearance for profit.

The situation also raises broader concerns about food safety enforcement, consumer awareness and the activities of unscrupulous traders within local markets.

What’s being said

LASCOPA says it is intensifying efforts to protect residents from unsafe and substandard products through market monitoring and enforcement operations.

The agency has advised consumers to remain vigilant and report suspicious products to relevant authorities.

Officials also warned that traders found engaging in adulteration practices would face legal consequences under existing consumer protection laws.

What’s next

LASCOPA is expected to continue surveillance operations across major markets in Lagos while strengthening public awareness campaigns on food safety.

Further inspections, enforcement actions and stakeholder collaborations are also likely as authorities seek to curb the circulation of adulterated products in the state.

Bottom line

LASCOPA’s warning highlights growing concerns over food safety in Lagos markets, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement, greater consumer vigilance and stronger regulation to protect public health.