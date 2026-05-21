CISLAC, HURIWA demand overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture amid rising insecurity

Key points

CISLAC says Nigeria’s security system is suffering from “institutional collapse,” corruption and poor coordination.

HURIWA calls for the removal of top security chiefs over worsening insecurity and alleged intelligence failures.

Both groups warn that rising terrorism, kidnappings and distrust signal urgent need for sweeping reforms.

Main story

Civil society organisations have intensified criticism of Nigeria’s security system, describing it as deeply weakened and in urgent need of structural reform amid escalating insecurity across the country.

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said Nigeria’s security architecture was facing what he termed “institutional collapse,” worsened by corruption, weak coordination and conflicting government claims on counter-terrorism operations.

Rafsanjani made the remarks during a television interview while discussing recent anti-terror operations in the Lake Chad region, particularly controversy surrounding reports of the killing of an ISIS deputy leader.

He noted that inconsistent government statements on the issue had created public confusion and weakened trust in official security narratives.

According to him, Nigeria’s security challenges are rooted in systemic failures rather than isolated operational issues.

“In my opinion, part of the challenge is because of the institutional collapse and personalisation and individualisation of the security sector in Nigeria, coupled with the massive corruption in the sector,” he said.

Rafsanjani stressed that Nigeria must prioritise internal reforms rather than overdependence on foreign support in tackling insecurity.

“The Americans cannot solve all their problems. You must do your own bit,” he added.

He also criticised what he described as misplaced national priorities, alleging that political interests ahead of the 2027 elections were receiving more attention than security and citizen welfare.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for the immediate removal of top security officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the National Security Adviser, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and other service chiefs.

The group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, accused them of failing to effectively address terrorism, banditry and widespread kidnappings across the country.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA expressed concern over recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, warning that insecurity had spread further into the South-West.

The issues

HURIWA criticised the Defence Headquarters for dismissing concerns about terrorist infiltration in the South-West, arguing that repeated attacks on schools, highways and rural communities reflect a worsening security breakdown.

The group said Nigeria was increasingly appearing like “a nation under siege,” with armed groups allegedly operating freely across multiple regions.

It also highlighted persistent insecurity in the North-East, North-West, Middle Belt and parts of the South-West, where communities have continued to suffer repeated attacks, displacement and economic disruption.

Both organisations raised concerns about intelligence failures, weak operational responses and lack of accountability within the country’s security system.

What’s being said

Rafsanjani of CISLAC insisted that political appointments alone cannot resolve Nigeria’s security crisis, urging comprehensive reforms and stronger institutional accountability.

“Political appointment is not the solution to the insecurity that we have,” he said.

HURIWA, on its part, accused the Federal Government of retaining security officials whose performance has failed to restore public confidence.

The group also warned against ethnic and political considerations in security appointments, insisting that competence must take priority.

What’s next

Both groups are calling for urgent reforms, including restructuring of the security sector, improved intelligence coordination and stronger oversight mechanisms.

Pressure is expected to mount on the Federal Government to review security leadership and operational strategies as attacks continue in several regions.

Civil society organisations are also likely to intensify advocacy and public engagement on security accountability in the coming months.

Bottom line

The renewed criticism from CISLAC and HURIWA underscores growing public concern over Nigeria’s deteriorating security situation. Their calls for sweeping reforms reflect increasing pressure on authorities to rebuild trust, improve coordination and deliver more effective protection for citizens.