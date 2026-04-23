INEC Chairman expresses faith and resilience amid mounting public scrutiny.

key points

Denies links to alleged partisan social media activity during 2023 elections.

Pledges commitment to delivering credible 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman assures calm amid social media controversy

Main story

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed his commitment to leading Nigeria’s electoral body despite ongoing controversy, stating that “God will calm every storm.”

Amupitan made the remarks at an end-of-tenure and appreciation service organised by the Nigerian Baptist Convention for its outgoing president, Israel Akanji, and his wife, Victoria, in Abuja.

Addressing the gathering, the INEC chairman described his appointment as divinely inspired rather than a personal ambition, noting that his decision to accept the role was guided by a strong spiritual conviction.

“If I did not have the conviction for this job, I would not accept it,” he said, adding that faith has remained central to his leadership amid the complexities of managing elections in Nigeria.

He cited scriptural reassurance as a source of strength, insisting that no challenge is beyond divine intervention.

“No matter the storm, no matter the difficulty, God is able to calm every storm,” Amupitan stated.

The issues

Amupitan’s remarks come against the backdrop of growing public scrutiny and controversy surrounding allegations of partisan bias linked to social media activity during the 2023 general elections. The controversy has raised concerns about the neutrality and credibility of electoral leadership ahead of future polls.

What’s being said

The INEC chairman has denied any connection to the disputed social media account, maintaining that he has remained politically neutral throughout his career.

The Commission has also dismissed the allegations, describing them as attempts to undermine its leadership at a critical time in Nigeria’s electoral cycle.

Amupitan called on Nigerians to support the Commission through prayers, expressing optimism that the 2027 general elections could mark a significant improvement in the country’s democratic process.

“I cannot do it on my own, but with the Lord on my side, it is possible,” he said.

He also cautioned against taking up leadership roles without a clear sense of purpose, stressing that direction and conviction are essential in public service.

What’s next

INEC is expected to intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections, with increased scrutiny likely from political stakeholders and the public. Efforts to reinforce transparency, rebuild trust, and address credibility concerns will be critical in the coming months.

Bottom line

As controversy lingers, the INEC chairman is leaning on faith while pledging electoral reforms, but restoring public confidence will depend on demonstrable neutrality and credible election delivery ahead of 2027.