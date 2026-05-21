Appeals court finds Air France and Airbus guilty of manslaughter over 2009 crash

Keypoints

The Paris Appeals Court has found Air France and Airbus guilty of corporate manslaughter for the 2009 crash of flight AF447.

The catastrophic mid-Atlantic incident resulted in 228 fatalities, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in French history.

Overturning a 2023 lower court acquittal, the panel ruled that both companies were solely and entirely responsible.

The court ordered both firms to pay the maximum statutory corporate manslaughter fine of €225,000 each.

Defense counsels for both iconic entities maintained their innocence and announced intentions to appeal the decision.

Main Story

The Paris Appeals Court has found Air France and Airbus guilty of manslaughter over a 2009 plane crash which killed 228 people.

Ruling on Thursday after an eight-week trial, the appeals court found the airline and aircraft manufacturer solely and entirely responsible for the incident, in which flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

The passenger jet stalled during a storm and plunged into the water, killing all on board. A court had previously cleared the companies in April 2023, but they were found guilty on Thursday, with both companies repeatedly denying the charges and stating they will appeal.

To evaluate the operational root causes of the disaster, investigators previously noted that a combination of technical failure involving the plane’s sensors and the pilots’ inability to react to the aircraft stalling led to it plunging into the sea from a height of 38,000ft.

While the pilots had been confused by faulty air-speed readings, they mistakenly pointed the nose of the plane upwards when it stalled instead of down. During the trial, deputy prosecutors argued the companies’ behavior had been unacceptable, accusing them of spouting nonsense and pulling arguments out of thin air.

Consequently, the court ordered both companies to pay the maximum fine of €225,000 each, though victims’ families criticized the amount as a token penalty.

The Issues

Technical malfunctions in cockpit speed sensors can spark cascading operational confusion if flight crews lack high-altitude emergency training.

Symbolic statutory fine limits for corporate manslaughter fail to reflect the massive scale of human loss in collective tragedies.

Protracted, multi-year maritime salvage and legal trials prolong the emotional trauma and psychological distress endured by victims’ families.

What’s Being Said

The Paris Appeals Court found the airline and aircraft manufacturer “solely and entirely responsible” for the incident, in which flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

Daniele Lamy, president of the AF447 victims’ association, who lost her ​son in the accident, praised the court’s verdict, adding that the justice system was “at last, taking into account the pain of the families faced with a collective tragedy of unbearable brutality”.

During their closing arguments in November, the deputy prosecutors said the companies’ behaviour had been “unacceptable”, accusing them of “spouting nonsense and pulling arguments out of thin air”.

A statement from Air France at the time of the crash said the pilot had more than 11,000 hours of flight time, including 1,700 hours on the same type of plane.

What’s Next

Defense lawyers for Airbus and Air France will file formal applications to shift the multi-decade legal battle to France’s highest court of appeal.

International aviation boards will review the legal precedents set by the ruling to tighten corporate accountability requirements for equipment manufacturers.

Victims’ advocacy groups will leverage the judicial conviction to lobby European lawmakers for an upward restructuring of maximum corporate criminal fines.

Bottom Line

Overturning a previous acquittal, a Paris appeals court has convicted Air France and Airbus of corporate manslaughter for the 2009 crash of Flight AF447, handing down maximum statutory fines and establishing absolute corporate culpability for the technical and structural training failures that led to 228 deaths.