The Uyo Raid and the Cost of Commando Justice

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has built a reputation over the years as one of Nigeria’s most visible anti-corruption agencies. In a country where public funds disappear with alarming regularity and accountability often feels optional, many Nigerians have applauded the agency’s willingness to pursue politically exposed persons, cybercrime syndicates, and financial fraud suspects.

But support for accountability should never mean silence about methods. In every democracy, how power is exercised matters just as much as why it is exercised. That is why the events at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) this week deserve more than social media outrage and defensive press releases. They deserve reflection.

The EFCC says it visited the hospital to verify a medical report submitted by a fraud suspect standing trial. According to the commission, two previous letters sent to the hospital management had gone unanswered, forcing operatives to physically visit the premises. The hospital management later admitted that the medical report being investigated was fake and suggested that there may have been internal collaboration in producing it. If this is true, then investigation and accountability are necessary.

However, something about the manner of execution is unsettling – Masked operatives storming a federal medical facility, firing warning shots, and deploying tear gas. Haba! A hospital is one of the few places where the state must exercise maximum restraint because those within its walls are often vulnerable, sedated, unstable, grieving, or fighting for their lives.

Even if every operational decision taken that day can be legally defended, the optics remain troubling. Medical workers fled their wards amid the chaos. Emergency services were disrupted. Patients and relatives were thrown into confusion. For several hours, healthcare delivery in a federal teaching hospital became non-existent.

In a country where accessing quality healthcare is already difficult enough, any disruption to medical care carries terrible consequences. Somewhere in that confusion may have been a patient waiting for oxygen, medication, surgery, or urgent review. National conversations around raids and arrests often forget the innocent people caught in the middle.

This does not mean the EFCC should retreat from difficult investigations. Far from it. If hospital officials participated in forgery or attempted to obstruct justice, the law must take its course. Public institutions cannot shield criminal conduct behind prestige, titles, or professional status. A professor is still subject to the law. A doctor is not above investigation. Accountability must remain universal.

However, anti-corruption institutions must also remember that public legitimacy is one of their strongest assets. Once citizens begin to associate enforcement with fear, overreach, or excessive force, even legitimate operations become controversial. The anti-corruption war is weakened when process creates avoidable sympathy for suspects or when operational tactics overshadow the actual allegations being investigated.

In highly sensitive environments like hospitals, schools, religious centres, and airports, agencies must recognise that operational success includes minimizing trauma, panic, and collateral disruption. The state should not unintentionally create new emergencies while trying to investigate another one.

Ward Rounds

2027 Presidential Bids

The starting gun has officially gone off for the 2027 elections, and the political class has entered warm-up mode early. Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and now Seyi Makinde have all begun positioning themselves for what promises to be another long and noisy electoral cycle. Nigeria has effectively entered campaign season almost two years before the election itself.

The interesting part will not just be who contests, but whether Nigerians hear anything genuinely new. Citizens are exhausted by recycled promises packaged as fresh visions. For now, though, let the presidential Olympics begin.

Former Minister Convicted

The sentencing of former Power Minister Saleh Mamman to 75 years imprisonment over the alleged N33.8 billion hydroelectric project fraud sends an important signal: public office should never become a shield against accountability. Nigerians have watched too many corruption cases disappear quietly into technicalities and endless delays.

What the public wants now is consistency. Anti-corruption efforts must not only target former officials who have fallen out of favour politically. Governors, ministers, legislators, and even presidents must remain answerable to the law while in and out of office. Accountability should not depend on political convenience.

International Sport

Nigeria hosting the 2026 CAF Awards and the 48th CAF General Assembly is another opportunity to remind the continent of our cultural and sporting influence. Africa will once again gather here, and beyond the glamour, it offers Nigeria a chance to showcase hospitality, organisation, and ambition.

But while we host the ceremonies, we must also invest seriously in producing winners. Nigerian football, athletics, and sports administration still require structure, planning, and continuity. It would be nice for our sons and daughters to dominate the stage too, not just decorate it.

Severe Flooding Warning

NEMA’s warning that over 30 states face severe flooding risks this rainy season should not be treated as another routine government announcement that trends for one day and disappears. Nigeria has repeatedly seen floods destroy homes, schools, farms, and livelihoods because preventive action came too late.

The painful thing about natural disasters in Nigeria is that many eventually become governance disasters. Drainages remain blocked, urban planning is weak, and emergency response is often reactive instead of proactive. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Celebrate Mothers

Last Sunday was Mother’s Sunday once again, and moments like this remind society of the quiet labour that sustains homes, communities, and generations. Mothers carry emotional, physical, financial, and spiritual burdens that are often unseen and underappreciated.

In a noisy world obsessed with achievement and speed, mothers remain among humanity’s greatest stabilising forces. They deserve flowers, yes, but they deserve support, honour, rest, and gratitude even more. Happy Mother’s Day to every mother carrying the weight of love daily.