NOA, FIDA move to expand access to free legal services in Kogi

Key points

NOA has pledged collaboration with FIDA to provide pro bono legal services in Kogi State.

The partnership aims to establish moot courts for free legal advice and assistance.

The agency also emphasized inclusion, justice and support for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Main story

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kogi State has pledged to collaborate with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) to expand access to pro bono legal services for residents of the state.

The Kogi State Director of NOA, Mrs Aileku Ayedime, made the commitment during a stakeholders’ consultation meeting with female judicial officers held in Lokoja.

Ayedime said the proposed collaboration would support the establishment of moot courts where members of the public could access free legal advice, guidance and assistance on judicial matters.

“We should be able to partner with FIDA in the establishment of moot courts where people can come to get legal advice pro bono,” she said.

She further disclosed that the agency had already established gender desks across its state offices to provide support and guidance to individuals seeking assistance on judicial and related matters.

According to her, the promotion of human rights, justice, fairness, equality and equal opportunity forms part of the National Values Charter currently being championed by the agency nationwide.

The NOA director also stressed the importance of greater inclusion for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), noting that many still face discrimination and social exclusion despite ongoing advocacy efforts.

She reaffirmed the agency’s readiness to partner with organisations and stakeholders committed to advancing justice, equity and social inclusion within society.

As part of efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration, Ayedime presented copies of the National Anthem to the Chairperson of FIDA in Kogi State, Mrs Oluwakemi Usman.

The issues

Access to affordable legal services remains a major challenge for many Nigerians, particularly vulnerable groups, women and low-income citizens who often lack the financial capacity to pursue legal representation.

The initiative also highlights growing efforts by government agencies and civil society organisations to strengthen legal awareness, human rights advocacy and community-based justice mechanisms.

Concerns around discrimination and inadequate support for Persons With Disabilities further underscore the need for inclusive social and legal systems.

What’s being said

Ayedime emphasized that collaboration between NOA and FIDA would improve access to justice and promote legal support for ordinary citizens.

She noted that promoting equality, fairness and inclusion remains central to the agency’s mandate under the National Values Charter.

Stakeholders at the meeting also stressed the importance of sustained partnerships in addressing social injustice and improving legal literacy.

What’s next

NOA and FIDA are expected to deepen discussions on establishing functional moot courts and expanding legal aid initiatives across Kogi State.

The partnership may also lead to broader advocacy programmes focusing on human rights awareness, gender inclusion and support for vulnerable groups.

Bottom line

The proposed collaboration between NOA and FIDA reflects growing efforts to bridge the gap in access to justice by promoting free legal support, social inclusion and human rights advocacy at the grassroots level.