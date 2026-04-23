NCC inaugurates IPv6 council, urges accelerated adoption to boost digital competitiveness

Key points

Nigeria launches IPv6 Council to fast-track transition from IPv4.

Current adoption stands at about 5%, far below global average of over 40%.

Stakeholders push coordinated efforts to enhance digital security and infrastructure.

Main Story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated the Nigeria IPv6 Council, calling for urgent and coordinated efforts to accelerate the adoption of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) across the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, described the inauguration as a critical milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation, noting that the country must act swiftly to remain competitive in the evolving global internet ecosystem.

Maida revealed that Nigeria’s IPv6 adoption currently stands at about five per cent, significantly below the global average of over 40 per cent. He stressed that the transition to IPv6 was no longer optional, but a strategic necessity driven by the exhaustion of IPv4 resources and the rapid growth of technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

He explained that the commission had laid the groundwork for the transition through policy development and partnerships, including collaboration with the African Network Information Centre to build capacity across sectors.

According to Maida, the newly inaugurated council will oversee the implementation of a National IPv6 Deployment Strategy, with clear targets aimed at positioning Nigeria among Africa’s leading adopters within the next three years.

The issues

Nigeria’s slow adoption of IPv6 poses risks to its digital growth, including limited scalability, reduced network efficiency, and vulnerabilities in security and traceability. Continued reliance on IPv4, supported by temporary solutions such as Network Address Translation (NAT), has masked deeper structural challenges in internet infrastructure.

What’s being said

The Chief Executive Officer of the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, Muhammed Rudman, noted that while many Nigerian networks possess IPv6 capability, actual deployment remains limited.

He attributed the slow transition to the continued availability of IPv4 and a lack of urgency among operators, despite the technical advantages of IPv6 in improving security, performance, and traceability.

Rudman disclosed that the council has developed a National IPv6 Implementation Strategy with targets including 20 per cent compliance in government networks by 2027, 25 per cent deployment among telecom operators, and 30 per cent nationwide adoption by 2030.

He added that capacity building remains a priority, with plans to train at least 50 professionals by October, while addressing funding and skills gaps exacerbated by the migration of trained engineers abroad.

Technology expert, Chris Uwaje, emphasised the need for Nigeria to move beyond legacy systems, urging a broader shift toward innovation, local capacity development, and infrastructure investment.

What’s next

The council is expected to roll out awareness campaigns and training programmes in 2026, followed by policy integration and accelerated deployment in 2027, with a long-term goal of achieving widespread national adoption by 2030.

Regulators and industry stakeholders will also work to remove deployment barriers and introduce incentives to encourage migration.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s push for IPv6 adoption marks a critical step toward securing its digital future, but success will depend on coordinated action, sustained investment, and a strong commitment from both public and private sector players.