Inside Lagos Crime Map: Lekki, Lagos Island Lead as Courts Handle 35,000 Cases in 3 years

Key points

Lagos courts recorded 35,461 criminal cases within the last three years, according to the state government.

The Lekki-Ajah and Lagos Island corridor emerged as the state’s leading crime hotspot, accounting for over 27 per cent of recorded cases.

Stealing-related offences remained the most common crimes, making up 44.7 per cent of all cases captured on the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS).

The Lagos State Government says technology-driven systems are improving criminal justice administration and prosecution efficiency.

Authorities also revealed that the state’s Special Offences Mobile Court handled over 58,000 cases between 2023 and 2026.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 35,461 criminal cases were processed across courts in the state over the last three years, with the Lekki-Ajah and Lagos Island corridor emerging as the most crime-prone area.

The disclosure was made on Thursday by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the third year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second-term administration.

According to Pedro, the figures were generated through the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS), a digital platform designed to strengthen criminal justice administration, improve transparency, and support data-driven prosecution processes.

The Attorney-General explained that the LCIS serves as a centralised database containing records of criminal cases before Magistrate and High Courts across the state, including details of suspects in correctional facilities, defendants granted bail, and convicted offenders.

He noted that the system also stores biometric data, photographs, offence records, and court-related information linked to individuals who have passed through the criminal justice system.

Pedro further revealed that the LCIS had recorded a cumulative total of 84,297 criminal cases as of May 15, 2025, adding that the platform has now been expanded to monitor suspects granted bail and those who abscond after release.

The issues

The latest figures have renewed attention on crime patterns and justice administration in Lagos, particularly in rapidly expanding urban corridors such as Lekki-Ajah and Lagos Island.

According to the state government, over 27 per cent of criminal cases recorded within the review period originated from the Lagos Island and Lekki-Ajah axis, with Lekki-Ajah alone accounting for more than 16 per cent of total cases filed in court.

Other identified crime-prone areas include Ikorodu, Alimosho, Lagos Mainland/Yaba, and Mushin.

Authorities also identified stealing-related offences as the most prevalent category of crime, accounting for 44.7 per cent of all cases captured on the LCIS within the review period.

Pedro, however, dismissed the widespread belief that most inmates in custodial centres were awaiting trial, stating that LCIS data showed more than 53 per cent of cases involved ongoing trials, while over 24 per cent had resulted in convictions. Only 11.2 per cent involved inmates awaiting trial or remand.

The government also highlighted growing reliance on technology and digital innovations to strengthen crime prevention, investigations, prosecution, and trial management across the state’s justice system.

What’s being said

“The LCIS serves as a comprehensive databank containing records of criminal matters pending before Magistrate and High Courts across Lagos, including information on suspects in correctional facilities, defendants granted bail and convicted persons”, Lawal Pedro, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice stated.

“Conduct likely to cause breach of peace recorded the highest number of prosecutions with 22,238 cases”, Pedro added.

What’s next

The Lagos State Government says it will continue expanding the use of technology and digital monitoring systems within the justice sector to improve efficiency, transparency, and crime tracking.

Authorities are also expected to intensify monitoring of high-crime areas while strengthening prosecution processes and alternative dispute mechanisms such as plea bargains to reduce congestion in the courts.

Ongoing high-profile criminal trials, including the “Killaboi” murder case, are expected to remain under public scrutiny.

Bottom line

The latest crime data from Lagos paints a picture of mounting urban security challenges, particularly in fast-growing districts like Lekki-Ajah, while also highlighting the state government’s increasing reliance on technology-driven justice reforms to improve criminal investigations, prosecutions, and court administration.