Ethereum surges nearly 20% after US Treasury buyback move

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 20, 2026

Key Points

Ethereum rebounds above $2,000 as US Treasury expands long-term bond buybacks

Broader crypto markets rally as falling Treasury yields improve risk appetite

More than $1.4 billion in crypto short positions were liquidated during the market surge

Main Story

Ethereum rallied sharply on Wednesday as the US Treasury’s decision to expand long-term bond buybacks pushed Treasury yields lower and triggered a broader improvement in risk appetite across cryptocurrency markets.

Ether climbed above the $2,000 level during the session and moved towards $2,100, while Bitcoin rose above $69,000 before easing from its session high, according to market data reported by MarketWatch.

The crypto rally followed the US Treasury’s announcement that it would at least double the maximum size of liquidity-support buybacks for 10- to 30-year Treasury securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. The expanded programme begins September 9 and runs through November 4, 2026.

The announcement drove long-term Treasury yields lower, improving the relative appeal of risk assets such as cryptocurrencies. The 30-year Treasury yield fell sharply after the announcement after earlier reaching its highest level since 2007.

The move also caught heavily positioned crypto traders off guard. About $1.44 billion in short positions were liquidated across the crypto market as rising prices forced bearish leveraged positions to close, adding buying pressure to the rally.

Ethereum’s move therefore appears to have been driven primarily by a broader macro shift rather than an Ethereum-specific policy announcement. The rapid liquidation of short positions amplified the initial price response.

What’s Being Said

MarketWatch reported that Ethereum’s move above $2,000 marked its return to a key psychological level, while the wider cryptocurrency market benefited from the decline in bond yields and the resulting shift in investor sentiment.

The broader liquidation data also points to leverage as an important driver of the rally, with short sellers accounting for the overwhelming majority of the $1.44 billion in forced closures reported during the move.

What’s Next

Ethereum will need to hold above $2,000 to demonstrate that Wednesday’s breakout can develop into sustained upward momentum

Markets will watch the Treasury’s expanded buyback programme when operations begin on September 9

Crypto traders will continue to monitor leverage and liquidation levels as the market adjusts to the sharp move

The Bottom Line:

Ethereum’s rally reflects how quickly a change in global liquidity expectations can transmit into cryptocurrency markets. The Treasury announcement provided the macro catalyst, while heavy bearish positioning amplified the move through forced buying.