FG pays D’Tigress players $100,000 each

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• Federal Government rewards each D’Tigress player with $100,000 after their fifth AfroBasket title.

• The reward follows Nigeria’s successful campaign at the Women’s AfroBasket Championship.

• D’Tigress secured their fifth continental title with a dominant performance.

• The government’s gesture recognises the team’s achievement and contribution to Nigerian sports.

Main Story

The Federal Government has rewarded members of Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, with $100,000 each following their historic fifth AfroBasket title, The financial reward was announced in recognition of the team’s outstanding performance at the Women’s AfroBasket Championship, where Nigeria continued its dominance on the African basketball scene, D’Tigress’ latest triumph further strengthened their reputation as one of the continent’s most successful women’s basketball teams.

The government’s decision to reward the players is also seen as an appreciation of their efforts in representing Nigeria at the continental level and bringing another major sporting success to the country, The players’ achievement adds to D’Tigress’ impressive record in African basketball and highlights the team’s continued consistency in major international competitions.

The Issues

The reward comes at a time when athletes and sports stakeholders have continued to call for greater recognition and improved welfare for Nigerian sportsmen and women, For D’Tigress, the $100,000 payment represents a significant financial reward for their continental success and could further encourage the players to maintain their high level of performance, Beyond the financial incentive, the gesture also highlights the importance of government support for national teams competing at major international competitions.

What’s Being Said

The Federal Government’s reward reflects its recognition of D’Tigress’ achievement and the importance of the team’s fifth AfroBasket triumph, The players have continued to attract praise for their performances, while the latest title reinforces Nigeria’s position as a major force in women’s basketball in Africa.

What’s Next

Attention will now turn to D’Tigress’ preparations for their next international assignments as the team seeks to build on its latest continental success, The players and coaching staff will also be expected to maintain the standards that have helped Nigeria remain competitive on the international basketball stage.

Bottom Line

D’Tigress’ fifth AfroBasket title has earned the players a major financial reward from the Federal Government, with each player receiving $100,000 in recognition of the achievement, The gesture underscores the significance of their success and provides another incentive for the team to continue representing Nigeria strongly in future competitions.