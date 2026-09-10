FMDQ group wraps up 2026 FMDQ-next summer camp programme

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• FMDQ Group has concluded the seventh edition of its FMDQ-Next Summer Camp Programme.

• The fully funded programme hosted 130 primary and secondary school students in Lagos.

• Participants were introduced to savings, investments, financial instruments and the workings of financial markets.

• Secondary school students participated in trading exercises using FMDQ-Next’s trading simulation platform.

• Top-performing students received prizes, with some finalists earning opportunities for internships at FMDQ Group.

• FMDQ-Next has reached more than 1,670 participants since its launch in July 2018.

Main Story

FMDQ Group PLC has successfully concluded the seventh edition of its FMDQ-Next Summer Camp Programme, reinforcing its commitment to equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed financial decisions.

The programme, organised through the Group’s flagship corporate social responsibility initiative, the FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme (FMDQ-Next), was held in August 2026 at FMDQ Group’s business complex, Exchange Place, Lagos, The fully funded programme brought together 130 primary and secondary school students from diverse backgrounds across two streams for an engaging introduction to the fundamentals of financial markets.

Through interactive lessons, practical activities and collaborative exercises, the students explored important financial concepts including savings, investments, financial instruments and the roles of different participants in the financial market, The programme was structured to make financial market concepts accessible to young participants while encouraging them to ask questions, explore ideas and develop confidence in understanding the financial system.

As part of the experience, participants toured Exchange Place, including the FMDQ Archives, and interacted with members of FMDQ Group’s executive team, The engagements provided the students with insights into careers in the financial markets and the opportunities available within the industry.

The Issues

A major highlight of this year’s programme was the participation of secondary school students in practical trading exercises using FMDQ-Next’s state-of-the-art trading simulation platform, The platform allowed the students to navigate simulated market conditions, execute trades and assess different strategies.

The practical exercise provided participants with an early understanding of how financial markets operate while allowing them to apply concepts learnt during the programme in a simulated environment, The initiative reflects the growing importance of financial literacy among young people, particularly in helping them understand savings, investments and responsible financial decision-making from an early age.

At the end of the programme, the top three finalists in each stream were recognised for their outstanding performances and rewarded with prizes, including opportunities for internships at FMDQ Group, Primary school participants were also recognised, with the best three students in each stream, selected based on their performance in quizzes conducted during the programme, receiving prizes.

What’s Being Said

Participants and parents expressed positive views about the programme, particularly its combination of financial education, practical learning and interactive activities, Mrs. Tosin Oyekan, who registered her son for the programme, said she wanted him to gain early exposure to financial markets and finance, “I wanted to give my son the opportunity to learn about the markets and finance at an early age. It is something that we did not have the opportunity to experience when we were younger,” she said.

She also encouraged other organisations to create similar opportunities for young people, Abdul-Rahman Adebanjo, a primary school student from Corona School, Victoria Island, said the programme helped him understand savings, investments and the workings of financial markets.

“I learnt a lot about savings, investments, and how the financial markets work. I also enjoyed the activities and made many new friends along the way,” he said, Commenting on the initiative, FMDQ Group’s Group Chief Operating Officer, Tumi Sekoni, said the organisation was pleased to provide young people with an engaging platform to learn about financial markets and develop practical knowledge.

She commended the enthusiasm and curiosity displayed by the students throughout the programme and appreciated the contributions of students, parents and other stakeholders to its success, “We are pleased to have once again provided young minds with an engaging platform to learn about financial markets and develop practical knowledge that will support their financial journeys,” Sekoni said.

What’s Next

FMDQ Group said it would continue to use the FMDQ-Next initiative to create meaningful learning opportunities for young Nigerians and broaden their understanding of the financial markets, Since the programme was launched in July 2018, FMDQ-Next has reached more than 1,670 participants, including primary and secondary school students, university students and fresh graduates.

Its activities have included summer camps, educational excursions, virtual financial literacy sessions, trading challenges and internship opportunities, The Group plans to continue developing initiatives that expose young people to financial education and potential career opportunities within the financial ecosystem.

Bottom Line

The 2026 FMDQ-Next Summer Camp has provided 130 young Nigerians with practical exposure to financial markets, investments and financial decision-making, Beyond the week-long learning experience, the programme forms part of FMDQ Group’s broader effort to develop a financially literate generation capable of participating meaningfully in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, With more than 1,670 participants reached since 2018, FMDQ-Next continues to position financial education and early career exposure as important tools for preparing young Nigerians for future opportunities.

FMDQ Group PLC has successfully concluded the seventh edition of its FMDQ-Next Summer Camp Programme, reinforcing

FMDQ Group PLC has successfully concluded the seventh edition of its FMDQ-Next Summer Camp Programme, reinforcing