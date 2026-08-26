Here are the African nations ranked among the world’s poorest by GDP-PPP per capita in 2026

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 26, 2026

KEY POINTS

Nigeria dropped 12 places to rank 56th among the world’s 60 poorest countries in Global Finance magazine’s 2026 GDP-PPP per capita ranking, with a per capita figure of $9,532.92

Nine of the 10 countries at the very bottom of the 60-nation ranking are African, with Burundi recording the lowest GDP per capita globally at $994.23

Despite Nigeria’s GDP growing at 4.1% in 2026, the World Bank estimates that 63% of Nigerians — roughly 140 million people — still live below the poverty line

MAIN STORY

Nigeria and dozens of other African nations have once again dominated the wrong end of the global economic table. According to a 2026 ranking published by Global Finance magazine — one of the most widely cited assessments of national purchasing power — Nigeria placed 56th among the world’s 60 poorest countries by GDP per capita at purchasing power parity (PPP), recording a per capita figure of $9,532.92.

The drop is notable: Nigeria was ranked 44th in the same list in 2025, meaning Africa’s most populous nation slipped 12 positions in a single year. The ranking uses GDP per capita at purchasing power parity, a measure that adjusts economic output for differences in the cost of living and inflation across countries — making it a more accurate gauge of real living standards than nominal GDP figures.

Africa’s dominance at the bottom is stark. Nine of the 10 countries with the lowest GDP per capita in the world are African nations. The 10 lowest-ranked countries were Burundi, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Yemen, Mozambique, Malawi, Somalia, Liberia, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo — with Yemen the only non-African country in that group.

Across all 60 countries on the list, African nations account for the overwhelming majority, alongside a handful of economies from Asia, the Pacific, the Caribbean, and Latin America — including Afghanistan, Haiti, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Venezuela and Laos.

The figures land at a moment of sharp contradiction for Africa’s largest economy. Nigeria’s GDP is growing at a projected 4.1% in 2026, inflation has fallen from a 34% peak, and the naira has stabilised relative to 2023 levels. Yet those macroeconomic gains have not translated into meaningful relief for most households.

THE 60 COUNTRIES, RANKED — AFRICA’S POSITION IN FULL

Below is the complete Global Finance 2026 ranking of the world’s 60 poorest countries by GDP per capita at PPP, with all African nations highlighted for context:

1. Burundi — $994.23

The only country in the world with a GDP per capita below $1,000, Burundi moved from second position in 2025 to claim the bottom spot in 2026. The landlocked East African nation struggles with chronic political instability, soaring inflation, and an economy almost entirely dependent on subsistence agriculture. In 2025, inflation averaged 39%, and the country faces acute foreign exchange shortages and fuel scarcity that have crippled economic activity. More than 70% of its population lives below the poverty line.

2. Central African Republic — $1,437.72

Rich in diamonds, gold, and timber, the Central African Republic remains one of the most paradoxical economies on the continent. Armed groups control large swathes of territory, displacing millions of citizens and strangling commerce. Infrastructure is virtually absent across much of the country, and government authority is contested in most regions outside the capital, Bangui. The natural wealth that should finance development is instead extracted by militias and corrupt networks.

3. South Sudan — $1,467.19

The world’s youngest nation has seen its GDP per capita fall by more than 50% since independence in 2011, according to data compiled by Geography Worlds. Civil war, oil dependency, and repeated food emergencies have hollowed out its economy. South Sudan dropped from first to third on this ranking, a marginal statistical shift that offers little comfort to a population where more than 70% live in extreme poverty. An estimated 120 million Africans face acute food insecurity, and the majority are in conflict-affected countries like South Sudan.

4. Yemen — $1,590.19

The only non-African country in the bottom 10, Yemen’s position reflects years of civil war and economic fragmentation. Yemen’s projected decline is closely tied to prolonged conflict that has dismantled state institutions, collapsed the currency, and split the country into competing governance zones.

5. Mozambique — $1,688.91

Mozambique faces a convergence of political instability, armed insurgency in its northern Cabo Delgado province, and recurring climate disasters — including cyclones that have devastated coastal communities in recent years. Despite healthy long-term GDP growth potential driven by offshore gas reserves, widespread poverty persists. The country placed fifth in the 2026 ranking.

6. Malawi — $1,758.03

Malawi’s economy is so dependent on agriculture that a single poor harvest can shrink GDP by several percentage points, according to data from Geography Worlds. The country faces limited diversification, poor infrastructure, and acute vulnerability to climate shocks. It placed sixth in the 2026 ranking.

7. Somalia — $1,905.21

Decades of civil conflict, the absence of a functioning central government for much of the past three decades, and recurring drought and famine have kept Somalia near the bottom of global economic rankings. It ranked seventh.

8. Liberia — $1,979.42

Liberia, which ranks eighth, is still recovering from the compounded setbacks of civil war, the 2014–2016 Ebola crisis, and persistent governance challenges. Despite democratic transitions, economic growth has remained sluggish and foreign investment limited.

9. Madagascar — $2,030.36

Madagascar’s low GDP per capita is linked to chronic political crises, including coups and contested elections that have weakened institutions and undermined development efforts. Despite rich biodiversity and tourism potential, the island nation ranked ninth with a GDP per capita of $2,030.36.

10. Democratic Republic of the Congo — $2,032.68

The DRC is perhaps the most striking case of the resource curse in Africa. Its cobalt reserves — essential for electric vehicle batteries globally — are worth trillions of dollars. Yet it ranked 10th among the world’s poorest. Decades of conflict, governance failures, and systemic looting of natural wealth have ensured that its population of over 100 million remains among the most economically deprived on earth. The DRC moved from seventh to 10th between the 2025 and 2026 rankings — a marginal improvement that changes very little on the ground.

11. Niger — $2,108.46

Niger faces desertification, persistent food insecurity, and destabilising militant activity across its vast territory. Recent military coups have added political instability to an already fragile economic environment. It ranked 11th with a GDP per capita of $2,108.46.

12. Afghanistan — $2,304.07

The only Central Asian country in the bottom tier, Afghanistan ranked 12th. Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the economy has contracted sharply, foreign aid has been cut, and the banking system has largely collapsed.

13. Sudan — $2,427.43

Sudan has experienced a dramatic economic collapse following the outbreak of conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023. Its nominal GDP per capita has fallen sharply, and millions have been displaced in what the UN has described as one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Sudan ranked 13th.

14. Solomon Islands — $2,595.87

15. Haiti — $2,999.44

The only Western Hemisphere nation in the bottom 15, Haiti has been destabilised by gang violence, political dysfunction following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, and a series of natural disasters. It ranked 15th.

16. Burkina Faso — $3,060.34

Like several of its Sahelian neighbours, Burkina Faso has been engulfed by militant Islamist insurgency that has displaced millions and collapsed state authority in large portions of the country. The country ranked 16th with a GDP per capita of $3,060.34.

17. Lesotho — $3,211.83

18. Chad — $3,284.18

Chad occupies the 18th position in the ranking. Like Niger and Mali, it sits in the Sahel — a region that the Geography Worlds data describes as facing desertification, declining rainfall, and increasingly severe droughts. These countries have contributed almost nothing to global greenhouse gas emissions but suffer among the worst consequences of climate change.

19. Guinea-Bissau — $3,304.84

20. Mali — $3,480.41

Mali ranked 20th. A military coup in 2021, followed by the expulsion of French forces and a pivot toward Russian-backed security arrangements, has increased political uncertainty while doing little to address the militant insurgency that controls parts of the country’s north and centre.

21. Togo — $3,563.31

22. The Gambia — $3,664.60

23. Sierra Leone — $3,709.84

24. Kiribati — $3,755.66

25. Papua New Guinea — $3,813.37

26. Uganda — $3,923.83

27. Vanuatu — $3,938.10

28. Comoros — $4,031.17

29. Rwanda — $4,190.43

Rwanda presents a counterpoint within this list. The country has seen GDP per capita triple since the early 2000s, driven by political stability, anti-corruption efforts, and strong state-led development. That it still features in the world’s 60 poorest underlines just how deep the starting point was following the 1994 genocide, and how much further it still must travel. It ranked 29th.

30. Tanzania — $4,354.57

31. Zambia — $4,380.77

32. Ethiopia — $4,498.55

33. Guinea — $4,746.77

34. Benin — $4,758.22

35. Myanmar — $5,047.32

36. Timor-Leste — $5,060.22

37. Senegal — $5,440.63

38. Cameroon — $5,782.69

39. Tajikistan — $6,167.47

40. Nepal — $6,181.13

41. São Tomé and Príncipe — $6,434.97

42. Republic of Congo — $6,522.84

43. Pakistan — $7,014.24

44. Kenya — $7,590.60

Kenya, long regarded as East Africa’s most dynamic economy, ranked 44th with a GDP per capita of $7,590.60. Its presence on the list reflects the gap between headline economic performance and the lived realities of millions of Kenyans, particularly those outside Nairobi’s economic orbit.

45. Honduras — $7,863.96

46. Zimbabwe — $7,985.23

47. Tonga — $8,044.12

48. Côte d’Ivoire — $8,165.34

Côte d’Ivoire has been one of West Africa’s faster-growing economies in recent years, but it ranked 48th. With a GDP per capita of $8,165.34, it sits just above several other middle-tier African economies.

49. Cambodia — $8,403.27

50. Samoa — $8,427.34

51. Ghana — $8,613.25

Ghana ranked 51st with a GDP per capita of $8,613.25. The country has been navigating a debt restructuring process following a 2022 economic crisis, and its inclusion in this list reflects the ongoing challenges facing an economy that was once held up as a model of African economic governance.

52. Mauritania — $8,831.81

53. Venezuela — $8,910.60

54. Kyrgyz Republic — $9,371.04

55. Djibouti — $9,435.70

56. Nigeria — $9,532.92

Nigeria’s ranking is among the most discussed entries on this list. As Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy by total GDP, its inclusion at 56th — and its drop of 12 positions from 2025 — has drawn significant attention. The PPP-adjusted GDP per capita of $9,532.92 reflects a sobering reality: when economic output is measured not by aggregate size but by what it means for the average citizen’s purchasing power, Nigeria’s scale becomes a limitation rather than a strength.

The country’s economy is growing — real GDP expanded by 4.0% in 2025, according to the African Development Bank, and is projected to grow by 4.1% in 2026. Inflation has fallen from a peak of 34% to approximately 16%. But economic growth and poverty reduction have largely decoupled.

According to the World Bank’s April 2026 Nigeria Development Update, the share of Nigerians living below the poverty line climbed from 56% in 2023 to 61% in 2024, and reached 63% in 2025 — representing roughly 140 million people.

“Household incomes have not grown fast enough to offset still-elevated inflation, and poverty has yet to begin declining,” the World Bank report stated, as quoted by multiple Nigerian media outlets.

The IMF similarly placed Nigeria’s poverty rate at 63%, with the fund warning in June 2026 that reforms have yet to meaningfully improve conditions for the majority of citizens.

A PwC/Strategy& H2 2026 Nigeria Economic Outlook was equally blunt. “Poverty rates remain elevated and are projected to remain broadly unchanged in 2026, indicating limited gains from the recent macroeconomic stabilisation,” the report noted. It also flagged that undernourishment had risen from 10.8% in the 2015–2017 period to 19.9% in 2022–2024.

The cost of a healthy diet rose to ₦1,589 per adult per day as of April 2026, up nearly 5% from the previous year. Energy costs have added to household pressure, with diesel prices rising 43.67% year-on-year and Premium Motor Spirit rising 23.69% in the same period.

A Vanguard commentary from August 2026 framed the contradiction this way: “We have continental scale, but household-level poverty. Our wealth is real, but it is thinly spread across too many people, with too much leakage along the way.”

57. Nicaragua — $9,765.25

58. Bangladesh — $10,271.28

59. Angola — $10,274.90

Angola ranked 59th with a GDP per capita of $10,274.90. The country remains heavily dependent on oil revenues, which creates vulnerability to commodity price cycles and has historically concentrated wealth among a small elite.

60. Laos — $10,379.98

The only non-African, non-Western Hemisphere country in the bottom five of the list, Laos ranked 60th with a GDP per capita of $10,379.98.

THE ISSUES

Africa’s Poverty Is Not an Accident — It Is Structural

The concentration of the world’s poorest countries in Africa is not coincidental. It reflects a cluster of interconnected, mutually reinforcing structural problems that have persisted across decades.

Conflict as the primary driver. Every country at the very bottom of this ranking has experienced civil war, insurgency, or state collapse in the past two decades. Geography Worlds’ research on global poverty rankings puts it directly: “Armed conflict is the single biggest driver of extreme poverty.” South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Somalia, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso — all of them are simultaneously managing active security crises and chronic poverty. The World Bank estimates that 120 million Africans currently face acute food insecurity, with 80% of them living in conflict-affected countries.

Colonial legacy and extractive institutions. Colonial powers drew arbitrary borders that split ethnic groups and forced hostile communities together. They built extractive institutions designed to export resources rather than develop local economies. As Geography Worlds notes, many of these structural problems persist decades after independence. The DRC is the clearest example: mineral wealth that could finance development is instead extracted, often violently, for export, while the domestic population remains in destitution.

Climate exposure with minimal responsibility. The Sahel region — home to Niger, Chad, Mali, and Burkina Faso, all of which appear on this list — faces desertification, declining rainfall, and increasingly severe droughts driven by global climate change. These countries have contributed almost nothing to global greenhouse gas emissions but bear disproportionate consequences.

Population growth outpacing economic output. Niger has the world’s highest fertility rate, at 6.7 children per woman, meaning its population doubles roughly every 18 years. Nigeria, with 2.4% annual population growth, faces a similar structural challenge: even when GDP grows, per capita income is diluted by a rapidly expanding population base.

The governance deficit. Poor governance and corruption divert resources that should fund healthcare, education, and infrastructure into private hands. This undermines institutional capacity and public trust, creating a cycle in which poor governance prevents the investments that would produce better governance.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The World Bank’s Lead Economist for Nigeria, Fiseha Haile, speaking at the launch of the April 2026 Nigeria Development Update in Abuja, warned that structural constraints — not just macroeconomic instability — are holding back poverty reduction. “Growth in the agriculture sector has lagged services and industry, constraining the pace of poverty reduction,” the report noted. Agriculture is where more than half of Nigeria’s poor are employed.

The World Bank projected a gradual decline in Nigeria’s poverty rate to around 59% by 2028, but cautioned that weak job creation, low agricultural productivity, and persistent inequality would slow progress. Haile added that investments in early childhood development are essential for long-term productivity gains.

Global Finance, in its own editorial commentary accompanying the 2026 ranking, described the self-reinforcing nature of deprivation across the countries on the list. “Declining economic prospects, combined with high interest rates, threaten debt sustainability. Worsening living standards exacerbate social tensions, and expectations of weaker growth discourage investment. These patterns recur across the countries on our list of the 10 poorest,” it stated.

Economist and CEO of CFC Advisory, Tilewa Adebajo, had previously warned in a conversation with Nigerian Tribune that Nigeria’s economy was experiencing sluggish growth combined with declining productivity and a persistently large number of citizens trapped in poverty. He cited insecurity in northern and southeastern regions as a key driver, noting it had prevented farmers from accessing their land — a structural problem that macroeconomic stabilisation alone cannot solve.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nigeria’s poverty trajectory: The World Bank projects a slow decline in Nigeria’s poverty rate toward 59% by 2028, contingent on continued disinflation, stronger agricultural sector performance, and inclusive job creation. The 2027 general election cycle introduces significant fiscal risk, with analysts warning that election-related spending could pressure public finances.

The World Bank projects a slow decline in Nigeria’s poverty rate toward 59% by 2028, contingent on continued disinflation, stronger agricultural sector performance, and inclusive job creation. The 2027 general election cycle introduces significant fiscal risk, with analysts warning that election-related spending could pressure public finances. AfDB growth projections: The African Development Bank projects Nigeria’s real GDP growth at 4.1% in 2026 and 3.7% in 2027, driven by services, oil, and agriculture. Whether this growth translates into poverty reduction will depend on its sectoral composition.

The African Development Bank projects Nigeria’s real GDP growth at 4.1% in 2026 and 3.7% in 2027, driven by services, oil, and agriculture. Whether this growth translates into poverty reduction will depend on its sectoral composition. Foreign aid pressures: Major donors including the US, UK, France, and the Netherlands have cut foreign aid budgets by 25–83%, intensifying a global humanitarian funding crisis that disproportionately affects the African countries at the bottom of this ranking. The World Bank has warned that reduced donor aid will continue to constrain poverty reduction across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Major donors including the US, UK, France, and the Netherlands have cut foreign aid budgets by 25–83%, intensifying a global humanitarian funding crisis that disproportionately affects the African countries at the bottom of this ranking. The World Bank has warned that reduced donor aid will continue to constrain poverty reduction across Sub-Saharan Africa. Global Finance’s next annual update will be closely watched for whether Nigeria continues its slide down the poverty ranking or stabilises as reforms mature.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s 12-place drop on this ranking is not a story about national GDP — it is a story about distribution, population growth, and the stubborn disconnect between aggregate economic progress and household welfare. Africa’s dominance of the world’s poorest countries list reflects decades of structural failure: conflict, colonial extraction, climate vulnerability, and governance deficits that no single reform programme can reverse quickly. For Nigeria specifically, the evidence from the World Bank, IMF, and PwC is consistent: the economy is stabilising, but the people are not yet feeling it. That gap — between the macroeconomic dashboard and the daily reality of 140 million Nigerians in poverty — is the real story behind this ranking.

Sources: Global Finance magazine (2026 Poorest Countries Ranking); World Bank Nigeria Development Update, April 2026; African Development Bank Nigeria Economic Outlook; PwC/Strategy& H2 2026 Nigeria Economic Outlook; IMF (June 2026); Geography Worlds; Focus Economics; Vanguard Nigeria; BusinessDay Nigeria; Leadership Nigeria.