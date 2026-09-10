Michelin urges motorists to prepare for rainy season driving

KEY POINTS

• Michelin urges motorists to prepare their vehicles before driving in heavy rain.

• Wet roads, poor visibility and flooding can increase driving risks during rainy periods.

• Proper tyre condition, greater following distance and lower speeds can improve safety.

MAIN STORY

Michelin has urged motorists across Africa to take extra precautions during the rainy season, warning that wet roads, reduced visibility and flooding can make driving more difficult.

The tyre manufacturer said changing weather conditions require motorists to prepare their vehicles and adapt their driving behaviour before travelling.

In Nigeria, the rainy season generally runs from April to October, with the heaviest rainfall between June and September. Kenya and Tanzania experience two main rainy periods, while much of South Africa receives its heaviest rainfall between October and March.

Michelin said motorists should monitor weather conditions, plan their journeys and check their vehicles before setting out.

Tyres are particularly important in wet weather because adequate tread and correct inflation help maintain contact with the road and reduce the possibility of losing control.

Amaury Vadon, Vice President for Sales in Africa, India and the Middle East and Commercial Director, Sub Saharan Africa at Michelin, said drivers should be prepared for rapid changes in road conditions during rainfall.

He advised motorists to exercise greater caution when braking and taking corners on wet roads.

Visibility is another concern during heavy rainfall. Michelin advised drivers to ensure that headlights, brake lights and indicators are functioning properly and that windscreen wipers can effectively clear rain from the windscreen.

The company also advised motorists to reduce their speed, avoid sudden braking and increase the distance between vehicles to allow more time to react.

Drivers were further advised against overtaking in heavy rain, travelling through flooded areas where water depth is uncertain and using cruise control in wet conditions.

THE ISSUES

Rain can quickly change road conditions, particularly where drainage is poor or roads have already suffered damage. Water on the road can reduce tyre grip while heavy rainfall can make it harder for drivers to see other vehicles, pedestrians and hazards.

Vehicle preparation is therefore not limited to tyres. Michelin also recommends checking the battery, particularly before and during the rainy season.

Damp conditions can affect exposed electrical components and connections, especially where they are already worn. Keeping battery terminals clean and secure and ensuring the battery is in good condition can help prevent starting problems.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“During the rainy season, roads can become wet very quickly, and conditions can change without warning.” – Amaury Vadon

“Drivers should ensure their tyres are in good condition and adjust their driving style, especially when braking or cornering on wet roads.” – Amaury Vadon

WHAT’S NEXT

Motorists are advised to check their vehicles before travelling, monitor weather conditions and adjust their driving to match road conditions throughout the rainy season.

BOTTOM LINE

Michelin is urging African motorists to treat rainy season driving as a higher risk period requiring better vehicle preparation and more cautious driving. Tyre condition, visibility, speed and stopping distance are among the factors drivers should pay particular attention to.