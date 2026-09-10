MTN is an open university for standard and growth, says SO&U boss

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 10, 2026

Keypoints

• Corporate leaders and industry experts gathered at the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce August Breakfast Forum in Lagos.

• SO&U Group Managing Director Udeme Ufot described major corporate clients such as MTN Nigeria as an “open university for standard and growth.”

• Ufot said MTN has helped businesses raise their operations to world-class standards that can enable them to compete globally.

• Seams and Stitches CEO Yemi Chukwurah said MTN’s local procurement initiatives helped her company grow from a single sewing machine to more than 150 permanent tailors.

• BHM Holdings CEO Ayeni Adekunle called for greater investment in artificial intelligence and technology to help African businesses compete globally.

• CWG Group COO Afolabi Sobande said the expansion of telecom giants helped Nigerian technology firms evolve from hardware suppliers into enterprise solution providers.

Main Story

Corporate leaders, industry innovators and trade policy advocates gathered on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, for the August Breakfast Forum of the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (NSACC), The forum brought together prominent business executives, including MTN Nigeria Chief Financial Officer Modupe Kadri, SO&U Group Managing Director Udeme Ufot, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG) Group Chief Operating Officer Afolabi Sobande, Seams and Stitches Chief Executive Officer Yemi Chukwurah, and BlackHouse Media (BHM Holdings) Founder and CEO Ayeni Adekunle, The high-level gathering examined how foreign direct investment and corporate anchor procurement programmes have transformed domestic supply chains, strengthened local business standards and created opportunities for African enterprises to expand beyond their home markets.

A major focus of the discussion was the role of multinational corporations in developing local businesses through procurement, partnerships, knowledge transfer and exposure to international standards, Speaking on the impact of major corporate clients on local businesses, Udeme Ufot described them as an “open university for standard and growth.”

Ufot said companies such as MTN have helped their partners improve their systems, accountability and overall approach to business, enabling them to compete at a higher level, “MTN has come to help you to raise your business game to world-class standards; a game that demands that you can play anywhere in the world,” Ufot said.

The Issues

The forum highlighted the importance of local procurement and supplier development in strengthening African economies, For many Nigerian businesses, securing contracts from large corporations can provide more than immediate revenue. It can expose companies to structured processes, quality requirements, governance systems and operational standards that can significantly improve their capacity, Yemi Chukwurah provided an example of this transformation through the growth of Seams and Stitches.

She explained that her business grew from operating with a single sewing machine in her dining room to employing more than 150 permanent tailors, According to Chukwurah, meeting strict multinational standards helped the company unlock opportunities in international markets.

She recalled an inspection by American trade delegates, saying the quality of her company’s production was comparable to what they found in their own market, “The quality is the same thing as theirs,” she recalled, explaining how the experience helped pave the way for garment exports to the United States and international organisations such as the United Nations.

Chukwurah also praised MTN’s approach to local supplier development, “When you talk about local content and growing suppliers, I don’t know any other company that has done that like MTN Nigeria,” she said.

What’s Being Said

The speakers also examined how Nigerian companies can use local opportunities as a foundation for international expansion, Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and CEO of BHM Holdings, discussed his company’s transformation from a domestic agency into an international public relations and technology consultancy with operations across London, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and India.

Adekunle said African businesses need stronger institutions and support systems to help them achieve global scale, “Chambers of commerce like this are essential to help us solidify, scale, and take our businesses global,” he said, He expressed his desire to see African companies compete alongside the world’s leading corporations and brands.

“Before I retire, I want to see companies originating from here recognised on the S&P 500 and among the top global brands,” Adekunle said, He also urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to continue investing in technological capabilities, particularly artificial intelligence, while encouraging institutions such as the NSACC to support businesses seeking international growth.

Afolabi Sobande, Group COO of Computer Warehouse Group, highlighted the transformation of Nigeria’s technology industry following the expansion of multinational telecommunications companies, He recalled that between 1992 and 2001, CWG was largely focused on supplying hardware and basic equipment.

“The arrival of telecom giants provided us with an invaluable opportunity to manage complex infrastructure, data centers, and advanced technology, an operational experience that money simply cannot buy,” Sobande said, He explained that the experience helped Nigerian technology companies transition from basic equipment vendors into providers of sophisticated enterprise solutions, MTN Nigeria CFO Modupe Kadri and the other speakers reinforced the importance of deliberate local procurement, operational discipline and sustainable cross-border trade relationships in driving Africa’s economic development.

What’s Next

The discussions at the forum are expected to reinforce efforts to strengthen commercial relationships between Nigeria and South Africa while creating more opportunities for local businesses to participate in larger supply chains, The emphasis on local procurement and supplier development could also encourage more Nigerian businesses to improve their standards and build the capacity required to compete internationally, For African companies seeking global expansion, continued investment in technology, innovation, governance and human capital will remain critical.

Bottom Line

The NSACC breakfast forum highlighted how partnerships with major corporations can transform local businesses by providing access to procurement opportunities, international standards, technology and valuable operational experience, For SO&U boss Udeme Ufot, MTN represents more than a corporate client. It is an “open university for standard and growth” that challenges businesses to raise their game and become capable of competing anywhere in the world, The broader message from the forum was that stronger local businesses, supported by intentional procurement and cross-border partnerships, can become the foundation for globally competitive African enterprises.