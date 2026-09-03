Thursday Chronicles: The ‘workplace family’ trap

Hello, my fellow Meeting Survivors, Boundary-Enforcers, and HR-Policy Forensics. Welcome back to our weekly sanctuary! Today is Thursday, September 3, 2026. If you spent your week sitting in a boardroom where a senior executive looked a 28-year-old manager in the eye and said, “Keep quiet, I was already paying taxes before your father met your mother!”—or if you’ve been subjected to insults disguised as “fatherly discipline” under the banner of “We are a family here,” pull up an ergonomic office chair. You are in the safest room on the internet.

Forget routine economic statistics, transport app updates, or rainy commute logistics; today, we are ripping the band-aid off the most toxic, pervasive, and sweeping cultural disease in the Nigerian workplace: The weaponization of age to strip people of basic dignity, the “We Are Family” gaslighting, and the normalization of derogatory language.

In many Nigerian organizations, traditional cultural hierarchy has mutated into a license for verbal abuse. The moment a workplace dispute, performance review, or difference of opinion occurs, a disturbing shift happens: the corporate conversation ceases to be about data or professional scope, and becomes about birth certificates.

It goes both ways, but the top-down version carries the heaviest structural damage.

The street commentary from young professionals navigating these daily landmines is peak comedy mixed with real emotional fatigue.

You will present a 50-page strategy deck, and instead of reviewing the budget, an elder on the board will spend 20 minutes analyzing the angle of your head when you said ‘Good Morning’! You are carrying a master’s degree and leading a revenue team, but in the office, you are treated like a naughty child who brought home a bad report card!

Let’s be entirely fair—the disrespect isn’t exclusively top-down. The younger generation frequently weaponizes digital fluency to pass condescending, derogatory remarks toward older colleagues:

Calling an older executive “a dinosaur,” “clueless,” or “outdated” behind their back or in private group chats.

Dismissing decades of industry wisdom, client management skills, and institutional memory simply because an older colleague types slowly or asks how a new software feature works.

Respect isn’t a one-way street where elders receive immunity to insult juniors, nor is it a playground where juniors get to mock elders for aging. Dignity is the minimum entry fee for any workplace.

Why does derogatory language thrive in so many offices? Because HR departments and management teams wrap the entire company in a dangerous shield: “The Family Culture.”

When a workplace advertises itself as a “family” rather than a professional enterprise, standard civil rights, professional boundary lines, and HR anti-harassment policies get thrown into the lagoon.

Using terms like “useless,” “foolish,” “stupid,” or derogatory personal remarks about a person’s appearance, tribe, gender, or age is not “tough love.” It is psychological abuse. A job is an exchange of skilled value for financial compensation—it is not an adoption agency where you sign away your right to basic human respect!

Behind the hilarious boardroom anecdotes lies a critical, non-negotiable educational roadmap for business owners, corporate executives, and HR leaders in 2026:

1. Enforce Zero Tolerance for Derogatory Language: Write explicit language standards into employee handbooks. Words like “stupid,” “foolish,” “small boy,” “dinosaur,” or any tribal/gender-based slurs must trigger formal disciplinary warnings, regardless of whether the speaker is an intern or the Managing Director.

2. Banish “We Are Family” Rhetoric: Transition your corporate messaging from “Family” to “High-Performance Professional Team.” Teams operate on mutual respect, professional boundaries, clear objectives, and clear consequences for foul play.

3. Establish Safe, Independent Grievance Channels: Junior employees must be able to report verbal abuse and age-based harassment without fear of immediate career retaliation or being guilt-tripped by HR into “going to apologize to their elder.”

4. Separate Age from Authority: Older colleagues deserve human courtesy and respect for their life experience. Younger colleagues deserve professional respect and authority for their designated roles and competencies. Neither group has the right to insult the other.

Lessons to Carry into the Weekend

Set Your Boundaries Early: If someone uses derogatory language on you at work, calmly and professionally address it immediately: “I am open to constructive feedback on my work, but I expect us to maintain professional language.”

Check Your Own Words: Elders, evaluate whether you are providing feedback or simply venting anger through ageism. Juniors, evaluate whether you are showing professional courtesy or intellectual arrogance.

Refuse the Gaslighting: Never let anyone convince you that enduring insults or verbal abuse is part of “paying your dues” or “being a good family member.” Your dignity is non-negotiable.

See you next Thursday—hopefully with respectful boardrooms, clean language, firm boundaries, and zero corporate gaslighting!