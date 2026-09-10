Stanbic IBTC plays key role in landmark Dangote Refinery IPO

Stanbic IBTC Reinforces Capital Markets Leadership Through Dangote Refinery IPO

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has reinforced its position as a leading end-to-end financial services provider through its pivotal role in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE, one of the most significant transactions in Nigeria’s capital market history.

Through its subsidiaries, Stanbic IBTC is serving as Joint Lead Issuing House, Joint Stockbroker and Receiving Bank for the transaction, underscoring the Group’s ability to provide integrated financial solutions across advisory, execution, distribution and investor access.

The IPO represents a major milestone for Nigeria’s capital market and offers investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of one of Africa’s largest integrated refining and petrochemical businesses.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony held in Lagos, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “The Dangote Refinery IPO is a landmark transaction that reflects the depth and growing sophistication of Nigeria’s capital market. We are proud to play a key role in facilitating investor participation through secure, seamless and accessible banking channels while supporting a transaction that contributes meaningfully to economic growth and industrial development.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aliko Dangote, GCON, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, described the IPO as a defining milestone in the evolution of the refinery and a unique opportunity to broaden ownership of one of Africa’s most strategic industrial assets. He noted that the offer is designed to enable a wider community of investors to participate directly in the refinery’s future growth, value creation and contribution to Africa’s energy security.

Also commenting on the transaction, David Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, highlighted the refinery’s transformative impact on Nigeria’s energy landscape and its role in supporting industrial development. He noted that the IPO provides investors with an opportunity to participate in the next phase of the refinery’s growth journey as it continues to expand capacity and create long term economic value.

Commenting on the significance of the transaction, Oladele Sotubo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, said: “As Joint Lead Issuing House, we are pleased to support a transaction of this scale and strategic importance. Our role reflects Stanbic IBTC Capital’s extensive experience in structuring and executing complex capital market transactions that help businesses unlock value and access long-term growth capital.”

Also speaking, Bunmi Olarinoye, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, said:

“We remain committed to deepening participation in Nigeria’s capital market by providing investors with efficient and reliable access to investment opportunities. Through our stockbroking expertise and digital capabilities, we are making it easier for investors to participate in this landmark offering.”

Stanbic IBTC’s involvement in the transaction highlights the strength of its integrated financial services model, which brings together investment banking, banking and stockbroking capabilities to deliver seamless solutions for issuers and investors alike.

With a longstanding track record of advising on and executing many of Nigeria’s most notable capital market transactions, Stanbic IBTC continues to play a critical role in connecting businesses to capital, facilitating wealth creation and supporting sustainable economic growth.