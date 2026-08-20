Bitcoin rises 8% as USA crypto rules and liquidity boost

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 20, 2026

Key Points

Bitcoin rises 8.14% to $69,821 as regulatory and liquidity developments lift risk appetite

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposes a comprehensive crypto rulebook while Treasury bond buybacks rise to $4 billion

Bitcoin short liquidations exceed $1.1 billion as exchange-traded fund inflows reach $486.8 million over two days

Main Story

Bitcoin climbed 8.14% to $69,821 as proposed U.S. cryptocurrency rules and increased Treasury bond buybacks strengthened investor risk appetite and triggered a broad digital-asset rally.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a comprehensive cryptocurrency rulebook aimed at simplifying crypto fundraising, while the U.S. Treasury announced plans to double long-term bond buybacks to $4 billion, according to the supplied market report.

The two policy developments improved expectations for regulatory clarity and financial-market liquidity, supporting fresh institutional demand for Bitcoin and other risk assets. The Treasury move was also interpreted in the report as an indirect form of yield-curve support because it could improve liquidity in scarce assets.

The rally accelerated as the rise in Bitcoin triggered more than $1.1 billion in short-position liquidations over 24 hours. Bitcoin also broke above a multi-month consolidation range, while its 14-day Relative Strength Index reached 89.54, indicating an extremely overbought market.

Exchange-traded fund inflows remain a key test for whether the rally can extend. The report said Bitcoin ETFs attracted $486.8 million over two days, providing an additional source of demand.

Technically, $68,000 has emerged as an important support level. A sustained hold above that level could open a path towards $71,400–$71,500, while a break below could expose Bitcoin to a retest of $66,364, identified as the 100-day exponential moving average.

The Issues

The rally combines three forces: regulatory clarity, improved liquidity and aggressive short covering. While these factors can accelerate price gains, the elevated RSI indicates that Bitcoin has moved into technically stretched territory.

The sustainability of the move will therefore depend less on the initial policy announcement and more on whether institutional inflows continue after the short squeeze fades.

What’s Being Said

The supplied market report attributes the move primarily to improved regulatory visibility, stronger liquidity conditions and institutional risk appetite. It also identifies the continued ETF inflows as the most important test of whether the rally can extend.

Editorial note: No direct quotation was supplied in the source material. A verified quote from the SEC, Treasury, an institutional investor or an independent market analyst should be added before publication.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor Bitcoin’s ability to hold the $68,000 support level after the initial surge

ETF flows will remain a key indicator of whether institutional demand is sustaining the rally

The release of the July Federal Open Market Committee minutes on August 20 will be watched for hawkish signals that could pressure risk assets

Bottom Line:

Bitcoin’s rally has stronger fundamental support than a conventional technical breakout because regulatory progress and liquidity conditions are reinforcing investor demand. However, the extreme RSI reading means the market remains vulnerable to a short-term correction if ETF inflows weaken or U.S. monetary signals turn hawkish.