US Treasury doubles long-term bond buybacks to $4 billion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 20, 2026

Key Points

US Treasury raises the maximum size of long-term bond buybacks from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation

New purchases will target 10- to 30-year Treasury securities from September 9 through November 4, 2026

The announcement pushed the 30-year Treasury yield sharply lower after it had reached its highest level since 2007

Main Story

The US Treasury will at least double the size of its long-term bond buyback operations to $4 billion per transaction from September 9, seeking to improve liquidity as Treasury yields remain elevated.

The increase covers the 10-year to 20-year and 20-year to 30-year sectors and will remain in effect through November 4, the end of the current refunding quarter. Treasury said it will provide further guidance on buyback sizes at the next quarterly refunding.

The decision follows a sharp rise in long-term borrowing costs. The 30-year Treasury yield had climbed to about 5.34%, its highest level since 2007, before falling to around 5.18% after the announcement. The 10-year yield also declined following the Treasury’s intervention.

Treasury said the larger operations are intended to provide additional liquidity support in longer-dated nominal securities, where it has continued to receive strong demand from market participants.

“This increase in buyback operation sizes reflects Treasury’s desire to provide greater liquidity support in longer-dated nominal sectors where there is consistent strong sponsorship from market participants,” the US Treasury Department said.

The move forms part of the Treasury’s existing buyback programme, which was introduced as a liquidity-support mechanism for the government bond market. The latest expansion specifically targets maturities where recent yield increases have generated greater pressure on borrowing costs.

What’s Being Said

The US Treasury has framed the larger operations primarily as a liquidity measure rather than a change to its broader debt-issuance strategy.

Analysts cited by Reuters said the move could provide short-term relief to the long-end of the Treasury market, although the $4 billion operations remain small relative to the overall size of the US government bond market.

What’s Next

The expanded $4 billion-or-more operations begin September 9, 2026

The programme will run through November 4, 2026, when Treasury is scheduled to conduct its next quarterly refunding

Treasury is expected to provide additional information on future buyback sizes as the programme develops

The Bottom Line:

The Treasury’s decision signals a stronger willingness to support liquidity in the long-dated bond market as elevated yields increase borrowing costs. While the larger buybacks may ease market pressure in the near term, they do not by themselves resolve the broader fiscal and debt pressures driving long-term yields higher.