8 steps to buy Dangote Refinery shares as Africa’s largest-ever IPO opens September 14

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 8, 2026

KEY POINTS

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE opens Africa’s largest-ever IPO on September 14, 2026, offering 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 each

Minimum entry is 10 shares (₦5,250), deliberately set low to allow ordinary Nigerians — including drivers, cooks and domestic staff — to participate

The offer, coordinated by Vetiva Advisory Services, targets ₦2.15 trillion to fund a capacity expansion to 1.4 million barrels per day; it closes October 13

MAIN STORY

Africa’s most anticipated equity offering in history opens in less than a week, and millions of Nigerians are asking the same question: how do I actually get in? Aliko Dangote, Group Chief Executive of Dangote Group, signed the official offer documents on Monday, September 7, 2026, at a ceremony held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, alongside advisers and issuing houses managing the sale. The signing formally launched Africa’s largest-ever Initial Public Offering, giving ordinary Nigerians a chance to own equity in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE — the world’s largest single-train crude processing facility, operating at 650,000 barrels per day from its base in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos.

The offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at ₦525 each. If fully subscribed, the raise will deliver approximately ₦2.15 trillion to part-fund an expansion that would nearly double the refinery’s processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day. Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formally approved the offer documents and registered the refinery’s 120.13 billion existing ordinary shares — implying a total company valuation of approximately $47 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

Subscription opens with a minimum of just 10 shares, costing ₦5,250. Dangote described that entry threshold as a deliberate choice. “Our target really is to get the larger part of the society to buy,” he said, describing the offer as “the IPO for the people” — one designed to let ordinary workers, including drivers, cooks and domestic staff, become shareholders. “We want it to be like when you buy Amazon or you buy Apple. All those people, everybody has become a millionaire. And that’s what we want to bring into Africa,” Dangote said during a July visit to the refinery.

Lagos-based Vetiva Advisory Services Limited is coordinating the capital raise. The offer opens September 14 and is scheduled to close October 13, 2026.

For readers wondering how to actually participate, here is a step-by-step breakdown.

THE ISSUES

The Dangote Refinery IPO does not arrive in a vacuum. It follows years of deepening dysfunction in Nigeria’s capital markets — a market that, until recently, struggled to attract large-cap listings that could anchor institutional participation. Nigeria’s ₦159.99 trillion equity market has surged roughly 87% over the past year, but it has been starved of genuinely transformational listings that could draw foreign portfolio investors back in meaningful numbers.

The refinery’s listing is therefore freighted with significance beyond the transaction itself. Analysts at Proshare note that the scale of the offering is capable of significantly expanding NGX market capitalisation and deepening the pipeline of large-cap investment opportunities, while offering investors direct exposure to a strategic energy asset outside the traditional banking and consumer-led equities that dominate the exchange.

The demand signal from the refinery’s July $2.5 billion private placement — which priced the company at roughly $39.1 billion and was reportedly 3.7 times oversubscribed — makes clear that investor appetite is real and substantial. Yet that appetite also creates risk: an oversubscribed IPO means not every applicant will receive the shares they request, and any unsophisticated investor who submits funds through unverified channels risks losing money to fraudsters rather than acquiring equity. The SEC has already been forced to intervene once, in June 2026, warning capital market operators to halt unauthorised promotional activity and describing early pre-marketing campaigns as “an unwholesome and manipulative exercise capable of misleading investors.”

A separate regulatory milestone also points to the structural significance of this offer: Nigeria’s National Pension Commission (PenCom), in a circular dated May 13, 2026, granted Pension Fund Administrators a one-off special waiver to invest pension assets in the IPO, suspending normal requirements around profitability history and dividend track records. PenCom described the exception as a “specific and singular” decision, not a precedent, citing the refinery’s strategic national importance and strong financial fundamentals. The waiver effectively opens the door to Nigeria’s entire institutional pension base as potential investors alongside retail participants.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The offer has drawn substantive commentary from market participants at every level.

“With SEC approval now secured, the refinery is poised to embark on a historic public offering that could significantly broaden investor participation in one of Nigeria’s most transformative industrial ventures,” Dangote Group said in its official statement following SEC clearance.

Femi Otedola, chairman of First HoldCo, committed $100 million as a cornerstone investor in the refinery, describing it as “the single most important transaction Nigeria has seen in two decades,” according to reporting by Africa.com.

Proshare, one of Nigeria’s leading capital market intelligence platforms, told investors the deal represents “a transformative moment for Nigeria’s capital market” and noted that the offer’s dollar-dividend feature — allowing naira-subscribing domestic shareholders to receive dividends in US dollars, backed by the refinery’s projected $6.4 billion in annual hard-currency export revenues — is a structurally significant innovation for retail investors seeking naira hedge.

The SEC, for its part, has made clear that investor protection remains its primary concern. The regulator previously warned Nigerians against unauthorised parties soliciting money for Dangote Refinery shares outside verified channels, and has directed stockbrokers and digital platforms to cross-check their registration status before promoting any offer-related material.

8 STEPS TO BUY DANGOTE REFINERY SHARES

STEP 1: SET UP A BROKERAGE ACCOUNT

Ordinary shares on the Nigerian Exchange are bought through licensed stockbroking firms — not directly from the company. If you do not already have a trading account, open one with a broker registered by both the SEC and the NGX. Most brokers now allow online registration by submitting your Bank Verification Number (BVN), a valid government-issued ID and a passport photograph as part of standard Know-Your-Customer (KYC) checks. Before committing any funds, confirm your broker’s registration status on the SEC or NGX website. The SEC has already warned Nigerians against unauthorised operators soliciting money for Dangote shares outside verified channels — do not skip this verification step.

STEP 2: LINK OR OPEN A CSCS ACCOUNT

Shares are not issued as paper certificates. They are held electronically in the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS). When you open a brokerage account, your broker will typically set up a CSCS account for you at the same time, or link an existing one if you already have one from a previous equity investment. Any shares allotted to you through the IPO will be credited directly to this account once trading commences on the Nigerian Exchange.

STEP 3: COMPLETE IDENTITY VERIFICATION

Your broker will request documentation to verify your identity and activate your account before you can subscribe to any public offer. Requirements differ slightly from one brokerage to another, so follow the specific checklist your chosen firm provides rather than assuming a uniform process across all operators. Do not delay this step: incomplete KYC documentation is one of the most common reasons applications are rejected or delayed.

STEP 4: FUND YOUR ACCOUNT AHEAD OF THE OFFER

Once your account is active, deposit the amount you plan to invest. At ₦525 per share, the minimum subscription of 10 shares costs ₦5,250. The exact increment for applications above that minimum has not been fully detailed in public reporting, so confirm the precise application structure against the final prospectus and offer documents before deciding how many additional shares to apply for. Investors should have their funds ready and credited to their brokerage accounts before September 14 rather than scrambling after the offer opens.

STEP 5: WATCH FOR THE OFFICIAL OPENING ON SEPTEMBER 14

The offer opens September 14, 2026, and is scheduled to run until October 13, 2026. Given the scale of public interest already generated — the July private placement was reportedly 3.7 times oversubscribed, and investor demand before the IPO had approached $2 billion according to Dangote — investors should rely exclusively on the final prospectus and offer documents published by the issuing houses for exact dates, application procedures and any changes. Do not rely on dates or terms circulating informally on social media or messaging platforms, which may be inaccurate or deliberately misleading.

STEP 6: SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION THROUGH APPROVED CHANNELS ONLY

Applications will run through participating stockbrokers and any other platforms named in the official offer documents, which may include selected fintech and mobile investment apps. Specify how many shares you wish to subscribe for, review your application carefully, and submit it before the closing deadline of October 13. The SEC has previously warned Nigerians against unauthorised parties soliciting money for Dangote Refinery shares outside verified channels — cross-check any platform against the official list in the prospectus before transferring any funds.

STEP 7: AWAIT ALLOTMENT

Submitting an application does not guarantee the full number of shares requested. If the offer is oversubscribed — a real possibility given the scale of demand already documented — allotment may be scaled down on a pro-rata or other basis, and any unallotted portion of your subscription funds should be refunded according to the terms set out in the prospectus. Successful allotments are credited directly to your CSCS account. Check your account and confirm your allotment once the allotment process is completed

STEP 8: TRACK YOUR HOLDINGS AFTER LISTING

Once the shares are listed and begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange, you can monitor their value through your broker’s trading platform or mobile app. Share prices will move with the company’s operational performance, investor sentiment, energy market conditions, and broader NGX dynamics. Shareholders may choose to hold for the long term or sell through their broker at any point after listing, subject to prevailing market prices. The refinery’s incorporation of dollar-denominated dividends for naira-subscribing shareholders — backed by the company’s projected $6.4 billion in annual hard-currency export revenues — is a feature that long-term holders in particular should track.

WHAT’S NEXT

September 14, 2026: IPO subscription period opens. Investors who have completed brokerage account setup, KYC, and pre-funded their accounts will be able to submit applications from this date.

IPO subscription period opens. Investors who have completed brokerage account setup, KYC, and pre-funded their accounts will be able to submit applications from this date. October 13, 2026: Offer closes. Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted.

Offer closes. Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted. Post-closing: Allotment is processed and shares are credited to successful applicants’ CSCS accounts. The exact listing date on the Nigerian Exchange has not yet been publicly confirmed — monitor announcements from Vetiva Advisory Services, the NGX, and the SEC for the precise timeline.

Allotment is processed and shares are credited to successful applicants’ CSCS accounts. The exact listing date on the Nigerian Exchange has not yet been publicly confirmed — monitor announcements from Vetiva Advisory Services, the NGX, and the SEC for the precise timeline. Investors should also track the SEC and NGX websites for any updates on additional approved application platforms or changes to offer terms between now and September 14.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The Dangote Refinery IPO is not merely a capital markets transaction — it is a structural test of whether Nigeria can convert a generational industrial achievement into broadly distributed wealth. At ₦5,250 for a minimum stake, the barriers to entry are deliberately low; the real barriers are informational. Nigerians who do the groundwork now — verified brokerage account, funded, prospectus read — will be positioned to participate in an offer that financial analysts are already calling the most consequential equity event in African capital markets history. Those who move on unverified information or through unregistered channels risk losing money before a single share is allotted.

Before applying, investors should read the official prospectus and offer documents once published, and confirm details such as the exact offer price, subscription deadlines and approved application channels directly through the issuing houses, the Nigerian Exchange or the Securities and Exchange Commission.