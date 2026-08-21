Day 25 live updates- Teams collide over wager task preparations – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 21, 2026

Key Points

Tension rises between the two teams over alleged snooping, disruption and cheating during wager preparations.

Diary sessions expose growing divisions, with housemates openly criticising one another.

Ricky, Sheba, Sultex and Chimsom Chuka give contrasting views on evictions, leadership and the prize-money deduction.

Nomy receives a concession from Biggie, allowing her to leave the Bench but requiring her to fill an entire notebook by copying a sample.

Oyin returns the hidden spoons, but her actions continue to irritate some housemates.

Both teams complete their final rehearsals and preparations ahead of the Week 4 Wager presentation.

Voting remains open for Araga, Cassi, Gerard, Goddessa, Nomy, Temi Nkem, Tram and Yusuf.

Main Story

Day 25 in the Show Ya Sef House was dominated by preparations for the Week 4 Wager Task, but the pressure of getting ready for the presentation brought existing tensions between the two teams to the surface, The day began with Sheba and Tram trading accusations over the way their respective teams were preparing. Sheba accused Tram’s team of spying on and interfering with her team’s work, while Tram insisted that the opposite was happening. He specifically accused Oyin of disturbing his team in the garden.

As the hours passed, both teams focused on completing their props, costumes and performances. However, the intense preparation also exposed disagreements within the groups, The Diary Room sessions provided an even deeper look into the house dynamics. Ricky spoke emotionally about Kamsy’s eviction and Neche’s voluntary departure, while Sheba revealed her closest allies and expressed frustration with Sultex’s competitive attitude.

Sultex, meanwhile, delivered some of the strongest criticism of his fellow housemates. He questioned the commitment of Tram and Bluethopia to the wager and accused Oyin and Flora of creating drama for the cameras, Chimsom Chuka reflected on his own difficult week, his complicated history with Kamsy and the conflict that developed between himself and Oyin over shared task space. He admitted that their retaliation against each other became petty before he eventually chose to de-escalate.

Biggie also granted Nomy a concession following her apology. She no longer has to sit on the Bench or wear the Bench Warmer bib, but she must now copy a provided sample until she fills an entire notebook, By evening, the housemates transformed themselves with elaborate makeup and costumes before heading to the Arena for the highly anticipated Wager presentation.

The Issues

The biggest issue is the growing lack of trust between the two wager teams. Accusations of spying, disruption and interference suggest that the rivalry has moved beyond healthy competition, The conflict isn’t limited to the two teams. Sultex’s criticism of other housemates, Chimsom Chuka’s confrontation with Oyin and Ricky’s concerns about his own role show that there are cracks within the groups as well.

The prize-money deduction also remains controversial. Several housemates accepted Biggie’s ₦5 million deduction, although their reasons differed. Ricky felt the house needed a wake-up call, while Chimsom Chuka believed the punishment was fair because housemates had repeatedly ignored instructions, Neche’s voluntary departure continues to affect the house. While some housemates are trying to understand why she left, others are still visibly affected by the suddenness of her decision.

What’s Being Said

Ricky questioned why Kamsy was evicted and said she had been judged unfairly because of her relationships with Chimsom Chuka and Gerard. He also described Abi’s leadership as genuine, Sheba said her closest allies are Bells, Goddessa, Tram and Temi Nkem. She also criticised Sultex’s competitiveness and became emotional while talking about missing her son.

Sultex defended the prize deduction and criticised several housemates for what he sees as poor commitment. He also questioned the authenticity of the friendship between Sheba and Goddessa, Chimsom Chuka admitted that his conflict with Oyin became petty but said he eventually decided to take the bigger-person approach. He also said he believes Abi’s heart is in the right place despite some problems with her delivery, Oyin returned the spoons she had hidden, but the gesture did little to repair relations with some of the other housemates.

What’s Next

The immediate focus is the Week 4 Wager Task result. After days of preparation, both teams have now presented their creative concepts and performances, The outcome could have major consequences because another wager loss would put additional pressure on the housemates following Biggie’s recent ₦5 million deduction, Meanwhile, the eviction race continues, with viewers voting to save Araga, Cassi, Gerard, Goddessa, Nomy, Temi Nkem, Tram and Yusuf.

Bottom Line

Day 25 showed a house increasingly divided by competition, suspicion and unresolved personal conflicts. While both teams managed to get their presentations ready, the bigger question is whether the wager will unite the house through a win or deepen the divisions if one team walks away disappointed, The Wager presentation is no longer just about winning supplies. It has become another test of the housemates’ relationships, teamwork and ability to handle pressure.