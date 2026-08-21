Day 24 Live Updates- Chimsom Chuka and Oyin’s fight is the talk of the house – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 21, 2026

Key Points

Chimsom Chuka and Oyin had a heated confrontation after Chimsom exercised on Oyin’s bed and she retaliated by pouring liquid on his bed.

The disagreement continued, with both housemates becoming a major topic of discussion among the other contestants.

Goddessa told Barry she felt the situation had gone too far and suggested the pair may be seeking highlights.

Nomy used her Diary Session to express frustration about punishments and perceived alliances in the house.

Oyin told Biggie that she remains hurt by Neche’s eviction and believes Chimsom repeatedly looks for reasons to argue with her.

Biggie warned Oyin that pouring water on Chimsom’s bed amounted to vandalising his property.

Main Story

The biggest talking point in the Big Brother Naija house on Day 24 was the explosive clash between Chimsom Chuka and Oyin, The tension began when Chimsom started exercising on Oyin’s bed in the Garden. Oyin reacted by getting up and pouring liquid on Chimsom’s bed. What could have been a brief disagreement quickly escalated into a back-and-forth confrontation that attracted the attention of the other housemates.

The incident continued to generate conversation throughout the day. Goddessa told Barry that she felt Chimsom and Oyin had taken the situation too far. She also suggested that both housemates could be looking for highlights from the conflict, The drama was not the only major development. Housemates spent the morning preparing for their Wager presentation, while Diary Sessions gave several contestants an opportunity to discuss relationships, alliances and recent evictions.

Bluethopia reflected on the shock of Kamsy and Neche leaving the house. Yusuf also spoke about the difficulty of the Wager preparations and revealed that he had dreamed about Neche returning to the house, Nomy, meanwhile, used her Diary Session to air her frustrations about punishments and what she perceived as unequal influence among the housemates. She claimed that competitive housemates such as Chimsom, Cassi and Barry appeared to have their opinions taken more seriously, Oyin’s own Diary Session brought the day’s central conflict back into focus. She told Biggie that she was still angry and hurt by Neche’s eviction and said she had tried to understand Chimsom but felt he repeatedly made it his mission to argue with her.

The Issues

The Chimsom-Oyin conflict has moved beyond a simple argument, with both housemates now openly frustrated with each other, Oyin’s decision to pour liquid on Chimsom’s bed also raised questions about personal boundaries and respect for another housemate’s property, Goddessa’s comments introduced another angle to the drama, as she questioned whether the confrontation was partly motivated by a desire for attention and memorable moments in the house.

At the same time, Nomy’s comments point to growing concerns about alliances and influence among the housemates, Neche’s eviction also remains an emotional subject, particularly for Oyin, Bluethopia and Yusuf.

What’s Being Said

Goddessa believes the Chimsom-Oyin situation went too far and suggested they may be seeking highlights, Nomy feels some housemates have greater influence and that Chimsom’s opinions can sometimes be treated as unquestionable, Oyin says Chimsom repeatedly provokes arguments with her and that she has struggled to understand his behaviour. She also expressed strong disappointment over Neche’s eviction, Biggie reminded Oyin that pouring liquid on Chimsom’s bed amounted to vandalising his property.

What’s Next

The immediate question is whether Chimsom and Oyin will be able to move past their confrontation or whether their tension will continue to dominate the house, With Wager preparations underway, shifting alliances and unresolved feelings over recent evictions, the coming days could reveal whether the conflict becomes an isolated incident or develops into a bigger house rivalry.

Bottom Line

Day 24 was defined by conflict, alliances and emotional revelations. The Chimsom-Oyin clash is currently the biggest source of tension in the house, but beneath the surface, growing friendship groups and unresolved feelings over evictions are also reshaping the competition.