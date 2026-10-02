Bloomberg report: Apple to launch new smart-home hub and updated devices on October 13

KEY POINTS

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its long-awaited smart-home hub code-named J490 on October 13, marking its official entry into a new product category.

The upcoming release will accompany the first hardware update to the HomePod mini since 2020 and a refreshed Apple TV set-top box.

The new devices are engineered to integrate advanced artificial intelligence capabilities powered by upgraded processors running overhauled Siri models.

MAIN STORY

Technology giant Apple is set to make its long-delayed entry into the smart-home hardware market on October 13 with the introduction of a new device code-named J490.

According to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming launch will also feature the first hardware refresh for the HomePod mini since its initial release in 2020, alongside the first updated Apple TV set-top box since 2022.

The centerpiece of the smart-home rollout is a dedicated home hub featuring a roughly six-inch square display designed for tabletop placement or wall mounting, competing directly with established devices from Amazon and Google. The new hub is engineered to recognize individual household members and deliver personalized user interfaces and responses based on specific accounts. Meanwhile, the refreshed HomePod mini and Apple TV units will maintain their familiar physical designs while incorporating faster processors capable of supporting advanced artificial intelligence features.

The upcoming product announcements arrive shortly after longtime hardware chief John Ternus assumed the role of chief executive officer, with market analysts anticipating a renewed corporate focus on physical engineering and artificial intelligence integration across core hardware lines. By anchoring these smart-home developments to its flagship iPhone ecosystem, Apple aims to strengthen its competitive positioning in consumer technology.

THE ISSUES

Expanding into the competitive smart-home device market requires seamless integration between physical hardware and ambient artificial intelligence features. Managing leadership transitions while rolling out major new product categories demands precise execution across global supply and software development chains.

WHAT’S NEXT

Apple is expected to officially unveil the new smart-home hub and updated device lineup during its planned product announcement on October 13.

BOTTOM LINE

Apple is preparing to enter the smart-home hub market in mid-October alongside refreshed audio and entertainment hardware designed to leverage advanced artificial intelligence tools.