Oil prices climb for third consecutive session amid escalating Middle East tensions

KEY POINTS

Global crude prices advanced for a third straight day as escalating conflict in the Middle East revived supply disruption fears.

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $93 per barrel, while Brent crude settled near $102 following reports of potential US military deployments to the Persian Gulf.

Market analysts note that while regional oil flows had recently approached pre-war levels, ongoing naval blockades and geopolitical friction continue to drive extreme price volatility.

MAIN STORY

Crude oil prices rose for the third consecutive session on Friday as mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East threatened to derail ongoing recoveries in regional energy flows.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) pushed above $93 a barrel following a nearly three per cent gain in the previous session, while international benchmark Brent crude hovered around $102.

The upward pressure on prices intensified following reports that the Pentagon may deploy an additional aircraft carrier alongside 10,000 sailors and Marines to the Persian Gulf. According to US officials, the potential deployment would provide expanded tactical options should President Donald Trump elect to escalate military actions against Iran.

The renewed hostilities arrive just as market observers noted that regional crude shipments were gradually returning toward pre-war baselines, though refined fuel products have lagged behind in recovery.

Compounding supply-side pressures, data indicated that Iran loaded virtually no crude oil onto tankers throughout September, underscoring the severe impact of the US naval blockade on the country’s export capabilities.

Energy markets have experienced intense volatility throughout the week as traders balance improving physical flows against the persistent threat of military escalation. With the US-Iran conflict stretching into its eighth month with little diplomatic progress, Brent crude remains roughly 70 per cent higher for the year.

THE ISSUES

Heightened geopolitical conflict and naval blockades in major energy corridors create persistent supply vulnerabilities that drive sharp price swings in global commodity markets. The divergence between recovering crude production and sluggish refined fuel supply recovery continues to strain downstream petroleum markets.

WHAT’S NEXT

Energy traders and shipping operators will closely monitor military movements in the Persian Gulf and weekly inventory data to assess near-term risks to global crude supply lines.

BOTTOM LINE

Crude oil prices extended their weekly rally past $93 a barrel as escalating military tensions in the Middle East overshadowed recent improvements in regional energy transport.

Bloomberg