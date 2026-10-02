Nike shares slide 6% in after-hours trading following weak Q1 revenue and upcoming layoffs

KEY POINTS

Nike stock dropped up to six per cent in after-hours trading after reporting fiscal first-quarter revenue of $11.21 billion, missing analyst expectations.

The sportswear giant announced upcoming organizational restructuring and job cuts slated to begin in calendar year 2027 as part of cost-reduction efforts.

Company leadership projects high single-digit revenue declines for fiscal 2027 while attempting to recover market share in sluggish regions like greater China and Europe.

MAIN STORY

Nike (NKE) shares fell sharply by up to six per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday following the release of its fiscal first-quarter financial results and plans for major operational restructuring.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $11.21 billion, falling short of consensus estimates of $11.33 billion and representing a four per cent decline compared to the same period last year. Earnings per share came in at $0.48, dipping slightly from $0.49 a year earlier.

The financial report arrived nearly two years after Elliott Hill assumed the role of chief executive officer. CFRA analyst Zach Warring noted that while the earnings reflect a prolonged turnaround process, market expectations and valuations have already reset, potentially allowing the brand to address sluggish performance in Europe and greater China. However, management warned that revenues are expected to decline in the high single digits throughout fiscal 2027.

As part of efforts to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs, Nike announced upcoming workforce reductions. In a communication to employees, CEO Elliott Hill acknowledged that the restructuring would result in fewer roles across the organization. Decisions regarding impacted positions will begin in calendar year 2027 and beyond. The latest earnings release also marks the first reporting period under new chief financial officer Dave Denton.

The operational hurdles compound recent strategic setbacks, including the loss of long-term brand ambassador Kylian Mbappé to rival sports brand On, alongside Nike’s recent removal from the S&P 100 index after nearly two decades. Despite these headwinds, gross margins expanded by 60 basis points to reach 42.8 per cent, reflecting ongoing margin management efforts as the leadership team attempts to rebuild retail partnerships and revitalize core product lines.

THE ISSUES

Persistent revenue declines and sluggish performance in key international markets highlight the ongoing difficulties of executing a corporate turnaround. Balancing cost-reduction measures and workforce reductions while attempting to reclaim market share from agile competitors presents significant management challenges.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This work will result in fewer roles across Nike, and I want to acknowledge that news like this creates uncertainty. I don’t take that lightly.” – Elliott Hill, CEO, Nike

“This is a quarter you’d expect from a new CEO three or four quarters in, but not two years in. Valuations and expectations have been reset.” – Zach Warring, Analyst, CFRA

WHAT’S NEXT

Nike executives will focus on stabilizing core product categories, managing inventory discounting, and implementing structural cost controls ahead of projected revenue contractions in fiscal 2027.

BOTTOM LINE

Nike’s weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue and upcoming workforce reductions have triggered a sharp drop in share value as the sportswear maker navigates a prolonged structural recovery.

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