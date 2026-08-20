Nigeria resumes onion exports to Ghana after trade dispute

Key points

Nigeria has resumed onion exports to Ghana after the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria lifted its suspension on the trade.

NOPPMAN said the decision followed consultations with trade ministries, diplomatic authorities, ECOWAS and other relevant institutions.

The suspension had disrupted supply chains and affected the availability and price of onions in Ghana.

The dispute centred on challenges faced by Nigerian traders over the reception, allocation and offloading of consignments at Kotoku Market.

The resumption is expected to provide relief to farmers, processors, marketers, exporters and transporters involved in the cross-border trade.

Main story

Nigeria has resumed onion exports to Ghana after the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) lifted its suspension on cross-border shipments.

The association announced the decision in a public notice on Wednesday, saying it followed consultations with the Ministries of Trade in Nigeria and Ghana, diplomatic authorities, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other institutions involved in resolving the dispute.

The suspension had disrupted the movement of Nigerian onions into Ghana and affected supply chains in the country, where Nigerian produce accounts for a significant share of market supply.

NOPPMAN said the decision to lift the suspension followed subsequent interventions aimed at establishing a more sustainable framework for onion trade between the two countries.

“Following subsequent interventions and steps towards establishing a more sustainable framework for onion trade, NOPPMAN resolved to withdraw the suspension and allow Nigerian onion exporters and transporters to resume operations in Ghana with immediate effect,” the association said.

The association had earlier suspended exports over what it described as unresolved challenges confronting Nigerian onion traders and exporters operating in Ghana.

The concerns reportedly centred on the reception, allocation and offloading of onion consignments at Kotoku Market.

According to NOPPMAN, the situation raised concerns over the safety of traders, transporters and their consignments, as well as the uninterrupted conduct of legitimate cross-border commercial activities.

With the suspension now lifted, traders expect onion shipments to begin moving into Ghana again, restoring a trade route that supports farmers, processors, marketers and transport operators across both countries.

The development also comes as Nigeria and Ghana continue to pursue stronger intra-African trade and regional economic integration, including efforts to expand trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The issues

The resumption of onion exports removes an immediate obstacle to the movement of one of Nigeria’s key agricultural commodities into the Ghanaian market.

For Nigerian producers and traders, uninterrupted access to Ghana provides an important outlet for their produce and supports the wider chain of transportation, processing and marketing associated with onion exports.

For Ghanaian consumers and businesses, the return of Nigerian supplies could help improve availability and ease some of the pressure created by the disruption in cross-border shipments.

However, the sustainability of the trade will depend on whether the concerns that prompted the suspension are adequately addressed, particularly those relating to the handling of consignments and the safety of traders and transporters.

What’s being said

The National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria said:

“Following subsequent interventions and steps towards establishing a more sustainable framework for onion trade, NOPPMAN resolved to withdraw the suspension and allow Nigerian onion exporters and transporters to resume operations in Ghana with immediate effect,”

The association also said it would continue engaging with regulators to ensure the smooth movement of agricultural commodities and prevent future disruptions to cross-border exports.

What’s next

The immediate focus will be on the return of onion shipments from Nigeria to Ghana and the implementation of the arrangements reached by the relevant authorities and stakeholders.

NOPPMAN is expected to continue engaging regulators and other institutions to address potential obstacles affecting the movement of consignments.

The effectiveness of the new framework will likely depend on how consistently traders can receive, allocate and offload their consignments without the disruptions that triggered the earlier suspension.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s onion trade with Ghana is back on track after NOPPMAN lifted its suspension following consultations with authorities and regional stakeholders.

The resumption restores an important agricultural trade route and could provide relief for Nigerian producers and exporters while improving onion supplies in Ghana. Its long-term success, however, will depend on whether the concerns surrounding the handling and movement of consignments are sustainably resolved.