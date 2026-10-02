Netanyahu says preliminary probe links Flydubai co-pilot in cockpit attack to Islamist radicalization

KEY POINTS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that preliminary investigations indicate the Flydubai co-pilot who attacked the captain underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.

The incident involved Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Israel, carrying approximately 170 passengers, which was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Authorities report that the Omani co-pilot exhibited suicidal behavior during the altercation, while security officials continue to investigate the underlying motives behind the cockpit assault.

MAIN STORY

Preliminary findings from ongoing investigations suggest that the Flydubai co-pilot who allegedly stabbed the aircraft captain and attempted to crash a passenger flight experienced Islamist radical indoctrination.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed the details during a television interview on Thursday, noting that security agencies are actively compiling personal information to determine the full scope of the suspect’s background.

The attack occurred aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai to Israel with roughly 170 passengers on board. The flight was forced to execute an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after the violent confrontation broke out in the cockpit. Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that the co-pilot, identified as an Omani citizen, appeared to be suicidal during the incident, pointing to verbal statements made during the struggle as evidence of an intent to bring down the aircraft.

Investigators are continuing to unravel the precise motive and sequence of events that led to the mid-air assault. While aviation authorities and security partners review cockpit voice recordings and flight data, the incident has renewed international scrutiny surrounding cockpit security protocols and psychological screening standards for commercial flight crews operating across regional corridors.

THE ISSUES

Securing commercial cockpit environments against internal security breaches remains a critical challenge for international aviation safety regulators and airline operators. Evaluating psychological wellbeing and radicalization risks among commercial flight crews is essential to preventing catastrophic mid-air incidents.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination. That appears to be something we’re gathering from his personal information.” – Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

“It’s clear he was suicidal, that’s not a question.” – Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

WHAT’S NEXT

International aviation authorities and security agencies in the region will continue joint investigations into the co-pilot’s background and the exact circumstances surrounding the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

BOTTOM LINE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed that early investigations link the co-pilot in a thwarted Flydubai cockpit attack to extremist indoctrination and suicidal intent during a flight carrying 170 passengers.