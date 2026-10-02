Gold holds modest gains as softer US bond yields offset geopolitical pressures

KEY POINTS

Gold held steady around $4,180 per ounce, recording a 0.5 per cent daily gain but remaining on track for a weekly decline of roughly two per cent.

Weaker US Treasury yields and tempered expectations for an October interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve provided support for bullion.

Elevated crude oil prices, fueled by escalating military tensions in the Middle East, continued to present a complex cross-current for precious metals.

MAIN STORY

Precious metal prices held onto modest gains on Friday as falling United States bond yields offered relief to bullion markets, even as broader economic pressures and geopolitical friction kept traders cautious.

Spot gold hovered near $4,180 an ounce following a 0.5 per cent increase in the prior session, though the asset remained headed for a weekly drop of approximately two per cent after suffering a six per cent pullback in September.

The downward pressure on US Treasury yields on Thursday—with the 10-year benchmark retreating from multi-decade highs amid safe-haven demand sparked by France’s fiscal outlook—alleviated some of the headwinds facing non-interest-paying bullion. Concurrently, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson signaled that policymakers require additional time to evaluate whether further rate adjustments are necessary. Market probabilities for an imminent October rate hike dropped sharply to roughly 27 per cent, down from 70 per cent earlier in the week.

Despite the easing yields, analysts noted that persistent macroeconomic cross-currents continue to influence trading behavior. Energy markets remained elevated as ongoing conflict in the Middle East raised fresh concerns over regional supply stability, highlighted by reports of potential United States naval deployments to the Persian Gulf.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Vantage Global Markets senior analyst Hebe Chen observed that while softer inflation expectations and retreating rate bets provide breathing room, firm dollar valuations and elevated yields continue to cap substantial upside movement.

THE ISSUES

Navigating shifting monetary policy expectations and fluctuating Treasury yields creates ongoing volatility for non-yielding precious metals. Intersecting geopolitical risks in energy corridors and international fiscal concerns complicate safe-haven asset valuations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Gold’s quiet opening is more of a calm surface hiding the intense cross-currents underneath. Softer US inflation, fading expectations for another October Fed hike and the retreat in oil prices are giving bullion some breathing room, but persistently elevated Treasury yields and a firm dollar remain a heavy ceiling — keeping gold pinned around $4,100.”

Hebe Chen, Senior Market Analyst, Vantage Global Markets Pty Ltd

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will closely monitor upcoming US macroeconomic data releases and developments in the Middle East to gauge the trajectory of interest rates and safe-haven demand.

BOTTOM LINE

Gold prices steadied near $4,180 an ounce as declining Treasury yields and softer Federal Reserve rate bets offset persistent geopolitical anxieties and broader currency pressures.