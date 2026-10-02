Anthropic targets mid-November for record-breaking $2tn initial public offering

KEY POINTS

Artificial intelligence pioneer Anthropic is reportedly aiming to launch its initial public offering as early as mid-November, targeting a valuation of up to $2 trillion.

Prospectus filings reveal the company’s annual revenue surged 12-fold in 2025 to reach approximately $4.6 billion, driven by strong enterprise adoption of its Claude software suite.

The planned debut positions Anthropic ahead of rival OpenAI in the public markets, though both firms remain locked in a tight commercial and technological race.

MAIN STORY

Artificial intelligence developer Anthropic is reportedly preparing to launch its initial public offering on public markets as early as mid-November 2026.

According to recent financial reports, the company could begin marketing its stock to prospective investors as early as the week of November 9, with introductory meetings slated to commence on October 14. If successful, Anthropic’s target valuation of up to $2 trillion would make it the largest initial public offering in history.

A recently obtained investor prospectus showed that Anthropic experienced explosive financial growth, with 2025 revenue multiplying twelvefold to close the year at roughly $4.6 billion. Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, including Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, the firm has carved out a dominant position in the enterprise artificial intelligence market through specialized offerings like its Claude Code platform and enterprise-focused workflow tools.

Despite its rapid commercial ascent, Anthropic navigates a complex regulatory and operational landscape. The company remains engaged in a dispute with the federal government following the Department of Defense’s designation of the firm as a supply chain threat. Furthermore, CEO Dario Amodei recently urged fellow industry leaders to decelerate the development of frontier models amid growing warnings from safety researchers regarding the autonomous capabilities of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

THE ISSUES

Managing monumental corporate valuations while scaling enterprise infrastructure requires rigorous governance and sustained revenue growth in a hyper-competitive sector. Balancing aggressive commercial expansion against mounting regulatory scrutiny and internal warnings over autonomous model safety remains a critical challenge for leading artificial intelligence developers.

WHAT’S NEXT

Anthropic executives will meet with institutional investors starting October 14 to pitch the public offering ahead of the anticipated mid-November market launch.

BOTTOM LINE

Anthropic is preparing for a historic $2 trillion public market debut in November following exponential revenue growth, positioning the artificial intelligence lab at the forefront of the global tech industry.