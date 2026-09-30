Keivo missing from BBNaija voting list after fight with Tram

by Emmanuella Opara | September 30th 2026

KEY POINTS

Keivo is absent from the latest BBNaija voting list following a physical altercation with fellow housemate Tram.

The confrontation reportedly began with an argument over a shirt before escalating into a fight.

There is no official confirmation that Keivo has been disqualified or removed from the house.

MAIN STORY

Questions are mounting over Keivo’s status in the Big Brother Naija house after his name was left out of the latest voting list, shortly after he was involved in a physical confrontation with fellow housemate Tram.

The development came after an argument between the two housemates over a shirt escalated into a physical fight on Monday night.

Other housemates intervened as the situation intensified, attempting to separate Keivo and Tram. Biggie subsequently instructed all housemates to freeze and deployed three Ninjas into the house to restore order.

The incident has drawn further attention because Keivo’s name did not appear on the latest list of housemates available for audience voting.

The voting list normally indicates the housemates viewers can vote to save, making Keivo’s absence significant as the season approaches its October 4 finale.

However, the show has not publicly linked the missing name to Monday night’s altercation. There has also been no official announcement confirming that Keivo has been disqualified or removed from the competition.

THE ISSUES

The timing of Keivo’s removal from the voting list, coming after the confrontation with Tram, has prompted questions about whether the two developments are connected. The physical altercation itself resulted in intervention from other housemates and Biggie, who ordered the house to freeze before sending Ninjas to handle the situation. Keivo’s absence from the voting list does not, by itself, establish that he has left the show. His current status remains unclear until the programme provides an official explanation.

WHAT’S NEXT

Attention is now on the show for an official explanation of Keivo’s status and whether his absence from the voting list is temporary or connected to the altercation with Tram.

With the season heading towards its October 4 finale, any decision affecting Keivo’s participation could also alter the remaining voting process.

BOTTOM LINE

Keivo’s name is missing from the latest voting list after his physical confrontation with Tram, but the show has not confirmed that he has been disqualified or evicted. Until an official announcement is made, the reason for his absence remains unclear.