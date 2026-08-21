Tottenham agree £75m deal for Savinho from Manchester City

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 21, 2026

Key Points

Tottenham agree an initial £75 million deal with Manchester City for Brazilian winger Savinho

Spurs could pay a further £10 million in performance-related add-ons

Savinho is expected to undergo a medical before completing his move to north London

Main Story

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed an initial £75 million deal with Manchester City to sign Brazilian winger Savinho, with a further £10 million available in potential add-ons, according to reports on Friday.

The 22-year-old is expected to undergo a medical before completing his move to Tottenham, where he is set to sign a long-term contract. The agreement follows more than a year of interest from the London club, which previously attempted to sign the winger last summer.

Savinho ultimately remained at Manchester City but struggled for regular Premier League starts last season. The proposed transfer would give Tottenham another attacking option as new manager Roberto De Zerbi continues to reshape the squad.

The deal would take Tottenham’s spending significantly higher during the current transfer window. The club have already invested heavily in the squad, including the acquisitions of midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Recent reporting indicates Tottenham have spent more than £200 million on first-team additions this summer, while the club have also generated substantial funds through player sales.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are undergoing their own squad reshaping, with Savinho’s departure potentially creating room for further recruitment. The transfer is expected to become one of the club’s largest outgoing deals.

The agreement also comes as Tottenham continue discussions over a possible move for Savinho’s Manchester City teammate Omar Marmoush. Spurs have also maintained an interest in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo as they seek further attacking reinforcements.

What’s Being Said

“Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign 22-year-old Brazil winger Savinho for £75m plus £10m in add-ons.” — David Ornstein, football journalist, as reported in current transfer coverage.

The reported agreement is consistent with separate reporting from the Press Association that Tottenham had reached an agreement for Savinho, with the player expected to complete the formalities of the transfer.

What’s Next

Savinho is expected to complete his medical before the transfer is formally concluded

Tottenham are continuing discussions with Manchester City over a possible deal for Omar Marmoush

Spurs are also assessing further attacking options, including Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, before the transfer window closes

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Tottenham’s agreement for Savinho represents another major investment under De Zerbi as the club pursue a substantial squad rebuild. The size of the deal also signals that Spurs are prepared to commit heavily to strengthening their attack ahead of the new Premier League campaign.