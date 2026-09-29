Barry becomes final BBNaija Show Ya Sef Head of House

by Emmanuella Opara| September 29th 2026

Key points

Barry has won the Week 10 Head of House contest in the BBNaija Show Ya Sef season.

• The victory makes him a two time HoH and the final housemate to hold the title this season.

• Ten housemates will compete in the grand finale scheduled for Oct. 4, with Tram named Most Influential Player of the Week.

Main story

Barry has secured the final Head of House title of the Big Brother Naija Show Ya Sef season after winning the Week 10 contest on Monday night.

The victory gives Barry his second HoH title of the season, following his Week 8 win, and places him at the helm of the house during its final week.

He succeeds Keivo, who held the position in Week 9, as the remaining housemates prepare for the Oct. 4 grand finale.

Barry’s first HoH victory in Week 8 came with Ultimate Veto Power, which played a role in securing finale places for the 10 housemates still in the competition at the time.

The Week 10 games also saw Tram emerge as the Most Influential Player of the Week.

With the competition now entering its final stretch, the 10 finalists are Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Tram.

Barry has also recorded other wins during his time on the show, including victories in betPawa Arena games and several tasks. He is a self published author whose work includes fiction, non fiction, storytelling and transcription.

His latest victory marks the end of the season’s Head of House contests, leaving the remaining housemates to focus on the final week and the race for the grand prize.

What’s next

The ten finalists are Aikou, Barry, Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba, Temi Nkem and Tram. They are all now in the race for the grand prize. The grand finale is on Sunday, 4 October 2026. That is six days away, so the race is now in its final stretch.

Bottom line

Barry won the last Head of House title of the season, and all ten finalists now head toward the grand finale on 4 October 2026.