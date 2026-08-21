Zenith Bank to host 10th trade seminar on non-oil exports

Key Points

Zenith Bank will hold its 10th International Trade Seminar on Aug. 25.

The event will examine ways to increase the value and competitiveness of Nigeria’s non-oil exports.

Speakers from AfCFTA, NEXIM Bank, Customs, CBN and other institutions will participate.

Main Story

Zenith Bank Plc is set to hold the 10th edition of its International Trade Seminar on Aug. 25, with the event focusing on ways to expand Nigeria’s non-oil exports and support economic growth.

The bank announced this in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

The virtual seminar, themed “Unlocking Value and Harnessing Growth in Non-oil Export”, will bring together policymakers, regulators, exporters, manufacturers, investors and other stakeholders.

Discussions will examine how Nigeria can move beyond exporting raw commodities by developing stronger value chains, widening market access and improving trade infrastructure and financing.

Participants will also consider how businesses can use the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to access regional markets and deepen intra-African trade.

The Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Mr Wamkele Mene, and Chief Executive Officer of Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd., Mrs Patricia Poku Diaby, are scheduled to speak at the seminar.

The immediate past President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, and Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank), Mr Abba Bello, are also listed among the speakers.

Other speakers include the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, and Ms Aderinola Shonekan, Director of the Trade and Exchange Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Representatives of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and leading private-sector companies will also participate.

According to Zenith Bank, the discussions will cover export financing, customs and port efficiency, regulation, market access and the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

The bank said AfCFTA would be a major area of discussion because of its potential to connect Nigerian businesses to a continental market of more than one billion people.

It said Nigerian enterprises would need to strengthen their value chains and competitiveness to fully benefit from opportunities created by regional integration.

Zenith Bank said the International Trade Seminar had over the years provided a platform for government, regulators, businesses and financial institutions to examine challenges and opportunities within Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.

The bank said the 10th edition would focus on practical ways to increase the value derived from non-oil exports and translate Nigeria’s productive capacity into sustainable economic growth.

The Issues

Nigeria’s ability to expand non-oil exports is linked to issues such as value addition, access to finance, market opportunities, trade infrastructure and the competitiveness of local businesses.

The seminar will examine these areas alongside the opportunities presented by AfCFTA for Nigerian companies seeking to expand into other African markets.

What’s Next

The virtual seminar will take place on Aug. 25, with speakers drawn from government, regulatory institutions, financial institutions and the private sector.

The event will be streamed on Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok. Interested participants can register through Zenith Bank’s website.

Bottom Line

Zenith Bank’s 10th International Trade Seminar will focus on strengthening Nigeria’s non-oil export capacity through value addition, improved market access, trade financing, infrastructure and greater use of AfCFTA opportunities.