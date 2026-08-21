NNPC chief calls for stronger regulatory discipline in oil, gas sector

Key Points

NNPC GCEO Bashir Ojulari says effective regulation requires professionalism, sound governance and accountability.

He calls for greater discipline and responsible conduct to support stability and growth in the oil and gas industry.

Labour Minister Muhammad Dingyadi says strong regulation is necessary for investor confidence, workers’ protection and equitable growth.

Main Story

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has called for greater discipline in the implementation of regulations governing Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The company’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Bashir Ojulari, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the opening of the 2026 Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS 2026).

PENGASSAN organised the summit, which has “Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks as a Catalyst for Stability and Growth in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry” as its theme.

Ojulari said regulations could not achieve their purpose simply because they were well drafted, arguing that their effectiveness ultimately depended on the conduct and competence of those responsible for applying them.

He placed particular emphasis on the industry’s workforce, saying PENGASSAN members played important roles in NNPC’s daily operations as well as in maintaining safety, governance and national energy security.

The GCEO said NNPC Ltd. was seeking to build an organisation in which its employees were able to thrive, adding that the company’s approach to enterprise, execution, growth and partnerships was closely connected to the way its workforce was treated and engaged.

He also called for decisions within the industry to be guided by facts, established rules and sound governance rather than practices capable of undermining institutions or businesses.

Ojulari challenged stakeholders to examine their response to waste, indiscipline and reckless conduct, particularly where such practices could affect the stability of the petroleum sector.

He said regulatory discipline needed to be embraced across the industry as a common standard.

According to him, effective enforcement alone would not guarantee stability unless workers were also valued and treated fairly.

He said NNPC Ltd. was improving its employee value proposition and urged PENGASSAN’s leadership and members to maintain constructive dialogue with government and other industry stakeholders.

Ojulari said such engagements should continue to give proper attention to workers’ welfare and dignity, particularly when policies affecting the sector were being considered.

He added that sustained growth would require regulations to be matched by responsible conduct, disciplined implementation and cooperation among the various participants in the industry.

The NNPC chief reaffirmed the company’s readiness to work with PENGASSAN and other stakeholders towards greater stability and sustainable development in the oil and gas sector.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Dingyadi, also called for stronger regulation at the summit.

Dingyadi said an effective regulatory environment was important not only for the responsible management of the industry but also for protecting workers, attracting investors and improving Nigeria’s competitiveness.

He added that stable relations between employers and workers were an important component of stability in the oil and gas industry.

The Issues

The oil and gas industry faces the challenge of maintaining regulatory discipline while creating conditions that support investment, workers’ welfare and sustainable growth. Ojulari linked effective regulation to professionalism, governance and accountability, while Dingyadi emphasised the importance of regulation and stable labour relations to investor confidence and sector stability.

What’s Being Said

“A regulatory framework, however well written, is only as strong as the people who apply it every day.” — Bashir Ojulari

“So, before we speak of frameworks and policy, we must speak of the people who give them life.” — Bashir Ojulari

“Are we challenging waste, indiscipline and recklessness wherever they threaten the stability and growth of our sector?” — Bashir Ojulari

“Strong regulatory frameworks are the bedrock upon which stability, investor confidence and equitable growth are built,” — Muhammad Dingyadi

What’s Next

Ojulari urged PENGASSAN and other stakeholders to sustain constructive engagement with government and industry participants, with workers’ welfare, regulatory discipline and responsible conduct remaining central to discussions on the sector.

Bottom Line

The NNPC and Federal Government are advocating stronger regulation, disciplined implementation and stable labour relations as part of efforts to strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.